Liberia: Weah Sr. Warns of 'Exclusionary' Governance Amid Surge of New Aspirants

Monrovia — The race for the Liberia Football Association (LFA) Executive Committee (EC) has taken a sharp turn toward a debate over structural exclusion.

Veteran football administrator Christian G. Weah Sr. has publicly warn that the "capped" leadership structure is no longer fit for the modern game and risks locking out the federation's brightest new minds.

Speaking on a local radio Joy FM 101.5 over the weekend, the former president of the Club Presidents Association of Liberia and CEO of Stages Queens didn't mince words.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He described the LFA's failure to convene an extraordinary congress to amend its statutes as a major "missed opportunity" to modernize the game's governance ahead of the upcoming elections.

The '12-Seat' Bottleneck

At the heart of the controversy is the current EC structure, which limits the committee to just 12 members plus the three vice presidents.

Weah contends that this threshold is a relic of the past that fails to reflect the explosive growth of football across the country.

"We wish the LFA had the time to organize an extraordinary congress to look at some of these issues in the statutes," Weah said. "Football in Liberia is expanding, and our governance structure must reflect that reality."

Weah highlighted a "new wave" of qualified candidates specifically citing figures like Elvis Sirleaf and Amos Tweh whose entry into the race brings what he calls "immense value and fresh ideas" that the current 12-seat limit may not be able to accommodate.

"It would not be right, in my opinion, for us to limit the EC seats to just 12 plus the vice presidents It saddens me that many of the people who want to serve have something meaningful to offer, but because of limited seats, a lot of them will not have the opportunity."

The Case for Expansion

Weah argues that the professionalization of both the men's and women's leagues has outpaced the LFA's administrative capacity.

He is pushing for a broader, more inclusive leadership tier that provides wider representation across the entire football ecosystem.

"With more teams coming in, with women's football growing we have to look at increasing the number of Executive Committee members," he stated.

"It is about giving the game the leadership it deserves."

Support for Raji, Demand for Reform

Despite his sharp critique of the statutes, Weah remains a vocal supporter of the current leadership's top seat. He offered an olive branch to LFA President Mustapha Raji, crediting him with stabilizing the game's foundation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Mustapha Raji has done well for football and deserves to be re-elected," Weah asserted, signaling that his fight is not with the presidency, but with the "systemic limitations" of the laws below it.

Vying for a Seat

Positioning himself as a reform-minded contender, Weah isn't backing down from the high-stakes competition.

He is banking on his blend of football management and business expertise to secure one of the limited spots on the committee.

"I am not afraid of anyone in this competition," he declared. "I believe I have done so much for football, and it is time people vote for me or for football to reward me."

As the clock ticks down to the election, the conversation in the football community has shifted.

The question is no longer just about who will win, but whether the LFA's statutes are evolving fast enough to keep pace with the ambitions of those ready to lead it.