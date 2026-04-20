Gambia: Public Not Satisfied With Govt Diaspora Engagement - Survey

A new issue-based opinion poll by the Centre for Policy, Research and Strategic Studies (CepRass) paints a picture of how the public views government performance on Diaspora engagement and relations with Senegal, with many respondents expressing doubt, dissatisfaction, or uncertainty.

On Diaspora support, the findings show a clear negative perception, as only 3 percent of respondents say the government supports the Diaspora very well, while 16 percent rate it fairly well, bringing total positive views to 19 percent.

In contrast, 18 percent say performance is fairly bad and 34 percent very bad, giving a combined negative rating of 52 percent. A further 22 percent say they do not know, pointing to limited awareness or engagement.

Gender differences are small but noticeable. Men and women rate positive performance almost the same, but more men, at 55 percent, see Diaspora support as negative compared to 49 percent of women. At the same time, 25 percent of women say they do not know, higher than the 19 percent recorded among men.

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Across regions, opinions vary widely. Kuntaur stands out with 47 percent positive ratings, followed by Basse at 37 percent. Brikama records some of the most negative views, with 61 percent rating support poorly, including 43 percent who say it is very bad. Kerewan follows with 57 percent negative responses, while Banjul shows high uncertainty at 37 percent.

Education and age do little to change the trend. Even among university-educated respondents, negative views remain high at 45 percent. Younger people show slightly more positive views, but dissatisfaction still dominates overall.

On relations with Senegal, the mood is also largely skeptical. Only 27 percent see the relationship as mutually beneficial, while a strong 61 percent believe it is exploitative of The Gambia. Just 5 percent think Senegal is at a disadvantage, and 7 percent are unsure.

Women are slightly more optimistic than men, but across all groups, the dominant view is that the relationship favours Senegal. Regional patterns show higher optimism in Banjul and Basse, while Kerewan, Brikama, and Kanifing report strong perceptions of exploitation.

Across education and age groups, the same concern holds. Even as some younger respondents show more optimism, most people still believe the balance is uneven.