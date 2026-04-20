South Africa: The Inkatha Freedom Party Mourns the Passing of Arts Icon Cynthia Shange

press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) joins the nation in mourning the passing of legendary actress and cultural icon, Cynthia Shange. The 76-year-old passed away in a hospital in KwaZulu-Natal, leaving behind a rich and enduring legacy in the arts.

Shange rose to prominence in the 1970s after being crowned Miss Africa South. She went on to represent South Africa at the Miss World 1972 in London, where she achieved an impressive top-five placement--an accomplishment that placed her among the country's early global ambassadors of beauty and talent.

A gifted performer, Shange became a household name through her roles in celebrated productions such as Udeliwe, Shaka iLembe, and Muvhango. Her work not only entertained millions but also helped shape and elevate South Africa's storytelling landscape.

On behalf of the IFP, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Shange family, her loved ones, and all who had the privilege of working alongside her. May they find strength and comfort during this difficult time, and may her soul rest in peace.

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Her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

Issued by:

Mkhuleko Hlengwa MP

IFP National Spokesperson

Enquiries:

Fanele Mhlongo

IFP National Media & Communications Officer

082 866 4029