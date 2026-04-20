Nigeria: PDP Hails Makinde for Supporting Multi-Party Democracy

20 April 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West has praised Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State for his strong, steady push to keep Nigeria's multi-party democracy alive and growing.

Addressing a news conference in Ibadan on Monday, the Zonal Executives of the PDP said that Makinde had been consistent in making sure opposition parties have space to operate.

The party's zonal publicity secretary, Chief Sanya Atofarati, who spoke to journalists, said that the governor's position has strengthened democracy in the country.

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Atofarati said that the party in the zone "stands firmly behind Makinde.

"His administration continues to demonstrate stability, focus, and an unwavering commitment to delivering democratic dividends to the good people of Oyo State."

He further described the recent rumoured impeachment plot against the governor as "baseless and contrived and should be disregarded by all well-meaning Nigerians.

"The rumoured impeachment plot is nothing more than a calculated attempt to create unnecessary political tension."

According to him, the PDP in the South-West reaffirms its total solidarity with Nigerians in the face of worsening economic hardship, insecurity, and growing uncertainty across the country.

He said that the party remained resolute in its commitment to offering a credible alternative anchored on people-focused governance, stability, and national progress.

Atofarati called on Nigerians to remain calm, vigilant, and united and to reject any attempt by political actors to manufacture crisis or destabilise the country for selfish political gain.

"Furthermore, the PDP in the South-West pledges its unwavering support and loyalty to the Turaki-led National Working Committee (NWC)," he said.

The zonal publicity secretary reaffirmed the zone's commitment to party unity, discipline, and cohesion at all levels.

"The PDP appreciates Nigerians for their resilience and continued belief in the party, and we assure them of our dedication to responsible leadership and a better future for all," he said. (NAN)

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