Nigeria: 21-Yr-Old Woman Lured to Côte d'Ivoire With Supermarket Job, Escapes Prostitution Ring

Akure — Police detectives in Ondo State have arrested two suspected human traffickers for trafficking 21-year-old Akinwunmi Faith to the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, where she was forced into sexual exploitation.

The suspects, Akinlaja Blessings and Johnson Ahomari, are in custody and assisting with investigations. A third suspect, identified as Grace, remained at large.

Faith, it was learned, was deceitfully trafficked out of Nigeria under the pretense of securing legitimate employment as a salesgirl in a supermarket in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

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A police source said: "The victim was subjected to inhumane treatment and coerced into engaging in sexual activities.

"She revealed that substances were administered to her and other victims by their handlers, believed to be aimed at controlling and exploiting them.

"The victim managed to escape from the brothel, navigating through the bush to a nearby town, where she contacted her family."

Police spokesperson DSP Abayomi Jimoh confirmed the arrest and rescue of the victim.

Abayomi said Faith's mother, Mrs. Akinwunmi Olubunmi of Laju Street, Okitipupa, reported the case at the Okitipupa Police Division.

According to him, "Faith was deceived with a promise of legitimate work as a salesgirl in a supermarket in Côte d'Ivoire. Instead, traffickers forced her into prostitution."

Arrangements, he said were immediately made for the return of the victim back to Nigeria, and upon arrival, was rushed to the State Specialist Hospital, Okitipupa, for urgent medical attention due to the physical and psychological trauma she endured.

Abayomi noted that acting on the report, operatives used intelligence-led operations to track and arrest Blessings and Ahomari, who are currently in Police custody and assisting with ongoing investigations.

"Efforts are in top gear to apprehend the third suspect, Grace 'F', who remains at large, as well as to dismantle the wider trafficking network involved in this heinous crime.

"They will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation."

Abayomi condemned the act, describing it as inhuman, exploitative, and a gross violation of human dignity.

He assures the public that the Command will ensure that all those involved are brought to justice.

The police spokesperson urged parents and guardians to stay vigilant and thoroughly verify travel opportunities offered to their children, especially those involving work abroad

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He also encouraged the public to provide timely, credible information to security agencies to combat human trafficking.

The Command reiterated its commitment to protecting vulnerable persons and ensuring perpetrators face the full weight of the law.