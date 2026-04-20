Ghana: Eastern Region Purc Office Resolves 95 Percent of Utility Complaints in Q1

THE Eastern Regional Office of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) resolved 95 per cent of utility complaints in the first quarter of 2026, while also facilitating key infrastructure repairs to improve service delivery.

The office successfully oversaw the replacement of a damaged transformer and six poles at a total cost of GH¢115,802.84 as part of its mandate to protect the interests of consumers and utility service providers.

A statement issued by the office said it received 442 complaints during the period, out of which 417 were resolved.

Out of the total complaints, 377 (85 per cent) were lodged against the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG), while 64 (15 per cent) were directed at Ghana Water Limited. One complaint was also filed against a consumer by ECG.

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The complaints covered billing, metering, payment, customer service, and quality-of-service issues.

"Quality-of-service issues were the most frequently reported, accounting for 85 per cent of the complaints, while billing constituted 14 per cent," the statement revealed.

It noted that key service challenges included water supply interruptions, pipe bursts, power outages, phase-offs, and voltage fluctuations.

The majority of complaints, 66 per cent, were received through electronic platforms, particularly WhatsApp.

The statement said the commission engaged utility providers following community monitoring exercises conducted in Akim Oda, New Abirem, Nkawkaw, Kibi, Akim Tafo, and Mpreaso.

During these engagements, utilities were advised to ensure stable and reliable power supply to support business activities. They were also urged to adopt effective complaint management systems and provide timely information on planned service interruptions, while making their contact details readily accessible to the public.

To enhance public awareness, the office conducted 11 public education and complaint clinic activities through both physical and virtual platforms, including community engagements, association meetings, radio interviews, and mosque outreach programmes.

A total of 321 participants were engaged, and 25 complaints were recorded during these activities.

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In addition, Consumer Service Committees (CSCs) in Donkorkrom and Maame Krobo carried out outreach programmes in six communities--Konadu, Gador, Trebu, Atakora Zongo, Koranteng, and Mem-Chemfre--engaging 198 participants and recording 13 complaints.

The outreach programmes focused on educating consumers about complaint procedures, their rights and responsibilities, and the commission's role in ensuring fairness in utility service delivery.

The statement also highlighted the completion of pro-poor water projects in parts of the region. Residents of Osino Zongo, Juaso/Dwaso, Nsutem-Bunso, and Saaman in the Fanteakwa South District benefited from three fully mechanised boreholes fitted with 10,000-litre overhead tanks, as well as one hand pump to provide safe drinking water.

Community members were advised to adopt proper maintenance practices in order to ensure the sustainability of the projects and were encouraged to form local committees, with support from the district assembly to oversee their upkeep.