Ghana: Fatal Microlight Crash - Aircraft Lost Control During Emergency Landing Attempt - Preliminary Probe Reveals

PRELIMINARY investigations into the microlight aircraft accident by the Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau (AIB Ghana) have revealed that the aircraft attempted an emergency landing moments before it lost control and crashed, killing two people.

The investigations also revealed that there was no record of communication between Air Traffic Control and the pilots regarding any emergency prior to the accident, which occurred at Tema near a daycare centre on Monday, March 16.

The preliminary report, which included interviews with eyewitnesses, indicated that the aircraft was flying at a low altitude and appeared to signal children playing at the Oniku School Park to vacate the area to enable an emergency landing.

Addressing a press briefing in Accra, the Commissioner of AIB Ghana, John Wunborti, said the report represented the preliminary phase of investigations. He added that the final report, expected on May 29, would include additional inputs and autopsy findings.

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He explained that the briefing was in line with the 30-day requirement under the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards and regulations governing AIB Ghana. He noted that the Bureau is mandated to keep the public informed on the progress of investigations.

According to him, the purpose of aviation investigations was not to apportion blame or establish criminal liability, but to identify causes and recommend measures to prevent future occurrences.

The Investigator-in-Charge, Captain Paul Forjoe, stated that the final report would outline the causes and contributing factors of the crash and provide recommendations to prevent similar incidents.

He said the accident involved a Sky Arrow 650T microlight aircraft with registration 9G-ADV, which crashed during an attempted forced landing at about 2:57 pm, resulting in a post-impact fire that destroyed the aircraft.

Captain Forjoe noted that the investigative team relied on eyewitness accounts, drone and CCTV footage, Air Traffic Control transcripts, radar data, aviation records and fuel test results. He added that the investigation is awaiting autopsy reports and further verification before conclusions are drawn.

According to him, the aircraft departed Accra at 6:45 am and landed at Ho at 7:57 am, where it was refuelled with 20 litres of RON 95 fuel for the return journey.

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He said white smoke was observed from the engine after a local circuit flight, during which a friend of the pilot occupied the pilot's seat.

Fifteen minutes later, the aircraft prepared for take-off again, with the pilot seated at the rear and his younger brother in the pilot's seat.

Shortly after take-off, the pilot contacted Air Traffic Control and requested clearance to return to Ho Airport for technical reasons.

After landing, the pilot reported engine overheating and conducted a visual inspection, focusing on the coolant reservoir. He indicated that the coolant level was satisfactory and no defect was identified.

After about 30 minutes, the aircraft took off again from Ho Airport at 1:37 pm for the return flight to Accra. Radar data later showed the aircraft flying at varying altitudes, ranging from about 3,400 feet down to 100 feet.

Providing details about the pilot, the investigator said he held a valid commercial pilot licence, a Class One medical certificate issued in February 2026, and had completed his last flight review in October 2025.

The aircraft was manufactured by Iniziative Industriali Italiane, now known as Magnani Aeronautica, and was registered in Ghana in 1996.

It was initially used by the Sankofa Air Club before being transferred to the Ghana Armed Forces in 2001 and later returned to its owner in 2022.

Since then, it has undergone maintenance and flight tests, including an engine change in December 2022 and a major maintenance check in December 2025, along with inspections by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority for permit renewal.