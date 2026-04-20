Nigeria: Bandits Kill Soldiers, Cart Away Armoured Vehicle in Kwara

Suspected bandits have killed at least three soldiers in a pre-dawn attack on a joint security post in Kemanji community, Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The bandits also reportedly carted away weapons and an army gun truck in the process.

The attack, which occurred around 3am on Monday, also left several security operatives injured, while motorcycles and ammunition belonging to the security team were taken by the assailants.

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A former council chairman, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Daily Trust that the gunmen stormed the community in large numbers and directly targeted the security formation comprising soldiers, forest guards and vigilantes.

"They came into Kemanji around 3am and attacked the security post. They killed three soldiers and two vigilantes, while many others were injured.

"They also took about twelve motorcycles, guns and ammunition, and even went away with the army gun truck," he added.

He said the injured were evacuated to hospitals, while those with severe injuries were referred to Ilorin for further treatment.

"Some of those injured are on their way to Ilorin for treatment, while others are receiving care at Kaiama General Hospital," he said.

The source, however, noted that residents were not attacked during the incident.

"The bandits did not kidnap or harm any residents. They only engaged the security personnel," he said.

A resident, Mohammed Mohammed, corroborated the account, saying the attackers initially overwhelmed the troops and escaped with military equipment.

"They invaded the community and killed three military officers. They took their armoured vehicle along with motorcycles, arms and ammunition," he said.

He added that security forces had launched a pursuit operation into the surrounding forest.

"We learnt that the bandits are many in number, and the military are already in the bush pursuing them," he said.

Another resident, Yinusa Mohammed, said the attackers also evacuated their casualties, raising concerns about possible local collaboration.

"Three soldiers were killed. The army also neutralised some of them, but they carried their people away using the army vehicle they took. That raises suspicion that they may have informants around," he added.

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However, the village head of Kemanji, Alhaji Sanni Zikki, confirmed the attack to Daily Trust, attributing it to bandits operating from the nearby forest.

"The bandits came from the Kainji National Park and attacked our security men. We lost three soldiers. Some others were injured," he said.

He said the security operatives resisted the attack despite its intensity.

"There were heavy gunshots everywhere. It was intense, but the security men tried," he said.

Zikki also dismissed claims that the attackers had issued prior threats to the community, insisting there were no civilian casualties.

"There was no casualty among residents," he added

Calls placed to the Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, and the Chairman of Kaiama Local Government Area, Hon. Abubakar Abdullahi, were not answered as of the time of filing this report.