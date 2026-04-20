Nigeria: Health - Zamfara to Distribute ₦1.5bn Medical Supplies to Health Facilities

The Zamfara State Ministry of Health has concluded plans to distribute medical supplies worth over ₦1.5 billion to health facilities across the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nafisa Muhammad Maradun, disclosed this while inspecting the commodities at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Damba.

She said the distribution would be based on the needs of individual facilities to ensure effective utilisation.

The supplies include essential medicines, consumables, MAMA kits and medical equipment.

Maradun said the initiative followed the state government's declaration of emergency in the health sector.

She noted that the move aligns with Governor Dauda Lawal's agenda to reduce maternal and infant mortality.

She warned against diversion of the items.

"Anyone found diverting the commodities will face strict sanctions," she said.

The commissioner also appreciated the support of the World Health Organisation and other partners in strengthening healthcare delivery.