Nigeria: UN Deputy Chief Commends Northern Governors' Spouses Over Humanitarian Efforts

The Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, has commended the Northern Governors' Wives Forum for its humanitarian interventions in northern Nigeria.

She gave the commendation during a high-level gathering hosted in Gusau, Zamfara State.

The meeting, hosted by the Zamfara State First Lady, brought together spouses of governors from across the region under the leadership of Hajiya Asma'u Inuwa Yahaya.

The event was held in honour of Nigeria's First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who was represented by the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima.

Mohammed praised the forum's grassroots impact.

She also pledged continued support from the United Nations.

Governor Dauda Lawal, in his remarks, reaffirmed his administration's commitment to social welfare.

He stressed the importance of collaborative efforts to improve the lives of women and children.

The forum also empowered 100 women with ₦100,000 each and donated medical supplies to a primary healthcare centre in Kwatarkwashi.

Members also reviewed ongoing programmes and outlined plans for 2026, including expansion of borehole projects and activities for International Charity Day.

They paid courtesy visits to the governor and the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello.