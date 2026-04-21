Ghana: Over 100 Communities Risk Being Wiped Out If...Anlo MP Warns

20 April 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

Member of Parliament for the people of Anlo, Richard Kwami Sefe, has cautioned government against relying on relief items for victims of tidal waves in the Volta Region.

According to him, residents are tired of temporary solutions, and no more interested in handouts but adequate measures to end the perennial problem.

Speaking to the media today, April 20, he called for swift implementation of long-term interventions to address the crisis.

Richard Sefe, raised concerns over delays in implementing the West Africa Coastal Areas Project to address tidal wave devastation in the Volta Region Ghana.

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The Member of Parliament noted that despite a $150 million World Bank loan approved in 2023, much of the funds have gone into workshops instead of the main project, urging government to act urgently.

Richard Kwami Sefe, warned that over 100 communities in the Volta Region Ghana risk being wiped out if urgent action is not taken.

He cited recent tidal waves that breached the sandbar between the sea and the Volta River, urging government to prioritise residents' safety and prevent a looming disaster.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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