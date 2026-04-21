Rwanda: Kagame, Prince of Ghana's Asante Kingdom Discuss Ties

20 April 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

President Paul Kagame on Monday, April 20, met with a delegation led by Prince Oheneba Yaw Otchere, the Royal Ambassador of the Asante Kingdom of Ghana with discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties.

Emphasis was placed on expanding opportunities in trade, investment, and mineral trading, according to the Office of the President.

ALSO READ: Rwanda, Ghana's Ashanti Kingdom deepen economic and diplomatic ties

The meeting builds on existing cooperation between Rwanda and Ghana across several key areas. In trade and economic growth, Rwanda has begun exporting high-value agricultural products to Ghana under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

ALSO READ: Rwanda, Ghana seek to expand parliamentary cooperation

The two countries signed a parliamentary cooperation agreement in 2022 aimed at deepening diplomatic relations and promoting regional integration.

Rwanda has also reinforced its diplomatic presence in Ghana through resident representation in Accra, further facilitating stronger bilateral ties between the two nations.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.