Rwanda: Kagame, Prince of Ghana's Asante Kingdom Discuss Ties

President Paul Kagame on Monday, April 20, met with a delegation led by Prince Oheneba Yaw Otchere, the Royal Ambassador of the Asante Kingdom of Ghana with discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties.

Emphasis was placed on expanding opportunities in trade, investment, and mineral trading, according to the Office of the President.

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The meeting builds on existing cooperation between Rwanda and Ghana across several key areas. In trade and economic growth, Rwanda has begun exporting high-value agricultural products to Ghana under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

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The two countries signed a parliamentary cooperation agreement in 2022 aimed at deepening diplomatic relations and promoting regional integration.

Rwanda has also reinforced its diplomatic presence in Ghana through resident representation in Accra, further facilitating stronger bilateral ties between the two nations.