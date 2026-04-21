Nigeria: APC Unveils Timetable for 2027 General Elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released its official timetable and schedule of activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The schedule, signed by the party's National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, outlines key timelines for the conduct of primary elections, screening processes, appeals, and the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms.

According to the document, the sale of forms will commence on April 25 and close on May 4, 2026.

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The timetable indicates that the presidential primary election will hold between May 15 and 16, followed by House of Representatives primaries on May 18, Senate on May 20, State Houses of Assembly on May 21, and governorship primaries on May 23.

Appeals for the various primaries are scheduled shortly after, with presidential appeals set for May 18, House of Representatives on May 20, Senate on May 21, State Assembly on May 23, and governorship on May 25.

In terms of costs, the party fixed the expression of interest form for presidential aspirants at N30 million and the nomination form at N70 million. Governorship aspirants are to pay N10 million for expression of interest and N40 million for nomination forms.

For Senate seats, the expression of interest form costs N3 million, while the nomination form is N17 million. House of Representatives aspirants will pay N1 million for expression of interest and N9 million for nomination forms, while State Assembly aspirants are to pay N1 million and N15 million respectively.

The APC also announced concessions for female aspirants, youths, and persons with disabilities, who are required to purchase the expression of interest form but will receive a 50 percent discount on nomination forms.

The party reaffirmed its commitment to conducting credible and transparent primaries, stressing that the process will strengthen internal democracy and uphold its progressive ideals.