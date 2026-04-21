Liberia: Strengthening County Budget Execution - Govt Moves to Build Local Capacity for Effective Service Delivery

GBARNGA, Bong County--The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government, has launched a three-day capacity-building workshop aimed at strengthening budget execution and development planning at the county level.

The training, which runs from April 20-22, 2026 in Gbarnga, Bong County, brings together key county-level officials from Liberia's 15 counties, including County Development Officers, County Finance Officers, County Procurement Officers, and County Project Planners. These officials play critical roles in the planning, implementation, and reporting of county development initiatives.

The workshop is being held under the theme: "Strengthening county officials' capacity for timely and effective implementation and reporting of the County Development Agendas."

The exercise is part of ongoing government efforts to improve public financial management systems, enhance decentralization, and ensure effective delivery of development projects at the sub-national level.

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Speaking during the opening of the seminar, D. Emmanuel Williams II, Director for Public Investment at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, said the initiative is designed to address capacity gaps that have affected the timely implementation of county projects and budget requests.

He noted that while counties have been actively involved in the formulation of County Development Agendas (CDAs), challenges remain in execution, compliance, and timely reporting.

"This workshop is co-hosted by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and the Ministry of Local Government, targeting county officials from all 15 counties," Director Williams explained. "At the end of this training, we want to ensure that county officials have the capacity to effectively implement the County Development Agenda and properly report on their activities."

D. Emmanuel Williams II, Director for Public Investment at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, briefs participants at the opening ceremony

He stressed that county officials are now at the forefront of service delivery and project execution at the local level, describing them as "frontline generals" and "frontline actors" whose performance directly impacts national development outcomes.

"Whatever resources you receive must be properly implemented in line with established procedures, and you must report on them," he added. "Most of the time, people at the central level may not fully see or understand what is happening at the county level, but those of us working closely with you know the level of work you do. That is why we believe your capacity must be strengthened."

Director Williams further explained that the workshop will cover key areas such as the legal framework for budgeting, budget execution processes, compliance procedures, procurement systems, and human resource coordination in public financial management.

He also acknowledged that the initiative was driven by observed delays in county-level allotment requests and implementation bottlenecks, which have in some cases slowed down project delivery.

"Normally, the Ministry of Finance holds budget execution workshops for ministries, agencies, and commissions at the central level. This year, we found it important to extend the training to the county level to build capacity so that counties can receive funding and implement projects on time," he said.

According to him, the government expects that strengthened capacity will lead to improved compliance with financial regulations, timely submission of allotment requests, and more efficient project execution across counties.

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"We expect that at the end of this training, county officials will be able to submit requests on time, ensure that projects are developed according to standards and procedures, and that service delivery will improve for the benefit of citizens," he stated.

Director Williams expressed optimism that improved budget execution at the local level will significantly contribute to national development and enhance service delivery across Liberia.

"Ultimately, this is about national development. When counties are efficient, Liberia develops, and citizens thrive," he concluded.

The workshop, supported under the supervision of MFDP in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government, is expected to strengthen coordination between central and local government institutions and ensure that knowledge gained is translated into improved county-level performance after the training.