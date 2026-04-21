Nigeria: Peter Okoye Changes Birth Date Amid Rift With Twin Brother Paul

In June 2025, Peter explicitly stated that he had severed ties with his family, especially his brothers.

Hours after announcing that he would officially change his date of birth, Peter Okoye of the defunct P-Square fame has made good his promise.

The singer who now goes by Mr P has been having a running battle with his twin brother, Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, and elder brother cum manager, Jude.

In June 2025, Peter explicitly stated that he had severed ties with his family, especially his brothers.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We are no longer family at this point! Family is blood-related, but the real family is loyalty. Like I said, 'don't let family be the reason you're drowning in silence.

"I did for over 20 years. And it almost cost me everything. But now I know better: love doesn't manipulate, loyalty doesn't betray, and family doesn't steal from you. Family that steals and breaks you isn't family at all," he wrote in answer to an X user's inquiry.

That same month, Mr P also took jabs at his estranged elder brother, whom he accused of allegedly misappropriating $1 million and £34,537.

New date

In a recent move, the singer has informed his fans and followers that he no longer shares his brother's birth date.

In a post on X, Mr P said his new date of birth is 30 November, not 18 November, as they originally shared.

"Please note that I will not be accepting any messages or gifts on that day. My birthday will now be celebrated on November 30th. This is a personal decision, and I truly appreciate your understanding. Thank you all," he wrote.

Unresolved issues

In May 2025, Mr P told the courts that Jude's wife owns 80% of Northside Music.

While giving evidence, the singer, led in the witness box by the prosecution counsel, Mohammed Bashir, told the court that Jude's wife, Ifeoma, held substantial shares in Northside Music Ltd (Jude's company).

"I went to the EFCC with my lawyer to submit the petition on January 22, 2024. I initially wrote Northside Music as the respondent. However, following various investigations by the Commission, it was discovered that Jude's wife, Ifeoma, owns the company, holding 80 per cent of the shares. In comparison, Jude retains the remaining 20 per cent.

"I submitted the petition, and I never spoke to either Paul or Jude until early April 2024, when the EFCC asked if my twin brother was involved, and I said I did not know. The commission discovered over 47 bank accounts used by Jude to receive royalties," the 'Winning' crooner said.