Ugandan Military Reports Rescue of 200 ADF Hostages in DR Congo

Uganda's military has said that it and forces from the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo freed some 200 hostages in eastern DRC in a joint operation against Islamist militants known as the ADF.

Ugandan and Congolese soldiers rescued at least 200 civilians in a raid on an Islamist camp in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) last week, Uganda's military said in a statement.

The Ugandan People's Defense Forces (UPDF) said the raid targeted a Ugandan group operating in eastern Congo, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), which pledged allegiance to the self-styled "Islamic State" some decade ago.

What did the UPDF military say about the operation?

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The military said that the raid targeted a camp along the River Epulu in the east of the DRC.

It was part of the joint "Operation Shujaa," between the UPDF and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) that had "intensified" since January of this year, the military said, "leading to significant gains."

The camp was under the control of what the UPDF termed a "notorious ADF commander, Ssebagala, also known as Mzee Mayor."

It said that several ADF fighters were killed and a cache of weapons were recovered during the raid.

More than 200 civilians were released from captivity, with a 14-year-old girl the youngest of the captives.

The Overall Joint Commander of Operation Shujaa, Major General Stephen Mugerwa, was quoted as telling the rescued civilians that they were not in detention and urging them to cooperate.

"You are not under detention. You are the victims of abduction, and we shall ensure you are handed over to the relevant authorities so you can reunite with your families," Mugerwa said.

According to the military, many of the captives recounted harsh conditions, a lack of food, forced labor and punishment for disobedience during their captivity.

"Several appeared frail, suffering from untreated illnesses such as malaria, respiratory infections and physical exhaustion," the UPDF said.

Uganda reports improved conditions in DRC areas once held by ADF

Last week's offense also targeted other ADF positions, including areas along the River Ituri, the UPDF said.

Uganda and DRC forces have stepped up operations against the ADF in recent months, partly amid somewhat reduced tensions on another eastern DRC frontier not far to the south — with the M23 rebels allegedly supported by neighboring Rwanda. A fragile peace accord for that conflict came into force this year.

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The UPDF said that amid the recent military gains against the ADF, more former captives had been escaping from the group, with "dozens ... reporting to joint force locations such as Lolwa, Kyndala Kundala and Babungwe."

"The sustained offensive has improved security in parts of eastern DRC, enabling displaced communities to return home, schools to reopen, and cross-border trade between Uganda and the DRC to resume," the UPDF said.

Operation Shujaa was first launched in November 2021, in response to attacks by the ADF committed on either side of the countries' border.

Recognized as a terrorist group by both governments and the US, and subject to UN sanctions, the ADF started more openly allying itself to the Islamic State as of 2016, shortly after its leadership changed. The so-called Islamic State did not start formally claiming its attacks within its central media until 2019.

Edited by: Rana Taha