Congo-Kinshasa: Over 200 Civilians Rescued As UPDF and FARDC Raid Major ADF Stronghold in Eastern DR Congo

A joint military offensive by the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) has led to the rescue of more than 200 civilians following a coordinated assault on an Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) camp west of River Epulu in Ituri Province, eastern DRC.

Military sources said the targeted camp was a key ADF stronghold reportedly under the command of the elusive rebel leader Ssebagala, also known as "Mzee Mayor."

During the assault, several ADF fighters were killed as sustained firepower overwhelmed the position, forcing others to flee and allowing captives to escape or be rescued by advancing troops.

Additional survivors later surrendered at various locations, including Lolwa, Kyndala Kundala, and Babungwe, pushing the total number of rescued individuals to over 200, according to field reports.

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Many of those freed arrived in a weakened state, with survivors describing severe deprivation during captivity, including food shortages, forced labour, and harsh punishment for non-compliance with rebel orders.

Health officials attending to the group reported cases of malaria, respiratory infections, and physical exhaustion linked to long-distance forced movement while carrying heavy loads.

Among the rescued were vulnerable individuals, including a 14-year-old girl and a 19-year-old boy.

"I thank the joint forces for saving us and giving us hope of returning home," said Kasereka Ndina, 41, one of the rescued civilians.

At Mungamba, Maj Gen Stephen Mugerwa, the overall commander of Operation Shujaa, said the mission remains anchored in regional cooperation and stabilisation efforts. Operation Shujaa

"We are here in the spirit of Pan-Africanism to support our brothers and sisters in eastern DRC to achieve lasting peace," he said.

He assured the survivors that they were not being detained and would be handed over to local authorities for reintegration and family reunification, while also encouraging them to provide intelligence that could support ongoing operations against remaining ADF elements.

The latest raid forms part of intensified operations by joint forces across Ituri and North Kivu provinces since January 2026.

Officials say sustained pressure has disrupted rebel networks, forcing fighters into retreat and creating openings for more abductees to escape.

Earlier in February, troops overran another ADF camp linked to commander Musa Baluku, recovering weapons, improvised explosive devices, and logistics equipment, including generators and solar panels.

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In March, additional strikes targeted camps in Mangurugipa, resulting in the recovery of more arms and the neutralisation of several fighters.

Security officials report that the cumulative offensives have weakened the group's operational capacity, while improving civilian movement and encouraging displaced families to return to their homes.

Authorities also note gradual signs of stability, including reopened schools and renewed cross-border trade activity between Uganda and the DRC.

Gen Mugerwa, who recently relocated his command base from Fort Portal to eastern DRC, reiterated that operations will continue until the threat is fully dismantled.

"We shall not leave until the ADF threat is completely eliminated," he said.

Operation Shujaa was launched following high-level agreements between President Museveni and President Félix Tshisekedi to coordinate efforts against the ADF, a group long blamed for attacks in both Uganda and eastern DRC.

Security analysts say that while recent gains are significant, sustained pressure and continued regional cooperation will be critical to ensuring long-term stability in the affected provinces.