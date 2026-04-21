Nigeria: Osinbajo Inaugurates 6.72km Road in Bayelsa, Lauds Diri for Fulfilling Promises

Yenagoa — Former Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has officially opened the 6.72km Agbura Oxbow Lake Road in Bayelsa, yesterday.

The newly completed Agbura-Oxbow Lake road would serve as a convenient bypass for residents of Agbura, Ogbia communities, and motorists traveling to road in Nembe and beyond from Swali Market.

During the inauguration, Osinbajo expressed his appreciation to Diri for his efforts to improve the lives of the people of Bayelsa through enhanced infrastructure.

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Thanking Diri for the invitation to commission the project, he said that it was not often in politics that people keep to their words.

He said Diri was a straightforward person that kept to his promise.

"I was here four years ago for groundbreaking, but today the project has been actualised, for this is a man of his words.

"This road is very special to the people of this area, which open access to the Federal University Otuoke, and Oloibiri where oil was first discovered in large quantity.

"This road is an access to many Communities and even the state capital. I want to thank Diri for making life easier for the people of Bayelsa," he said.

Diri expressed gratitude to the people of Bayelsa and Osinbajo for honouring the invitation to inaugurate the project, which was initially groundbreaking in 2022.

"You hourned us during the groundbreaking in 2022 as the vice-president, but today the projects have been commissioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, early this month and today you are here coming another road project.

"Sitting by you today that you are a real Bayelsa man, as you said you eat plantain everyday. Development must be felt in every part of Bayelsa State, as for us their is nothing like difficult terrain, we must follow it squarely," he said.