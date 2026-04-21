Nigeria: Insecurity - Many Terrorists, Three Soldiers Killed in Fierce Kwara Gun Battle

ABUJA -- For two hours early yesterday, terrorists and soldiers were engaged in a fierce firefight at Kemanji community in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The clash came as terrorists also killed no fewer than 11 persons in fresh attacks in Plateau and Benue communities, while several others were injured.

In the Kwara attack, the terrorists reportedly carted away weapons and an army gun truck in the process.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The attack, which occurred around 3am yesterday, lasted till 5am and left several security operatives and terrorists injured, while motorcycles and ammunition belonging to the security team were taken by the assailants.

However, efforts to get the military high command to react to the attack at press time yesterday proved abortive.

Calls also placed to Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, and the Chairman of Kaiama Local Government Area, Abubakar Abdullahi, were unreplied.

But former council chairman, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the gunmen stormed the community in large numbers and directly targeted the security formation, comprising soldiers, forest guards and vigilantes.

"They came into Kemanji around 3am and attacked the security post. They killed three soldiers and two vigilantes, while many others were injured.

"They also took about twelve motorcycles, guns and ammunition, and even went away with the army gun truck," he added.

He said the injured were evacuated to hospitals, while those with severe injuries were referred to Ilorin for further treatment.

"Some of those injured are on their way to Ilorin for treatment, while others are receiving care at Kaiama General Hospital," he said.

Residents not attacked, only the security men

While noting that residents were not attacked during the incident, a source said: "The terrorists did not kidnap or harm any residents. They only engaged the security personnel."

A resident, Mohammed Mohammed, who corroborated this account, said the attackers initially overwhelmed the troops and escaped with military equipment.

"They invaded the community and killed three military officers. They took their armoured vehicle along with motorcycles, arms and ammunition," he said.

He added that security forces had launched a pursuit operation into the surrounding forest, saying

"we learnt that the bandits are many in number, and the military are already in the bush pursuing them."

Another resident, who preferred anonymity, said the attackers also evacuated their casualties, raising concerns about possible local collaboration.

"Three soldiers were killed. The army also neutralised some of them, but they carried their people away using the army vehicle they took. That raises suspicion that they may have informants around," he added.

The village head of Kemanji, Alhaji Sanni Zikki, also confirmed the attack, attributing it to terrorists operating from a nearby forest.

"The terrorists came from the Kainji National Park and attacked our security men. We lost three soldiers. Some others were injured," he said.

According to him, the security operatives resisted the attack, despite its intensity.

"There were heavy gunshots everywhere. It was intense, but the security men tried," he said.

Zikki also dismissed claims that the attackers had issued prior threats to the community, insisting there were no civilian casualties. There was no casualty among residents," he added.

6 killed, 8 injured in fresh Plateau attacks

In Plateau State, no fewer than six persons were reportedly killed, while eight others sustained varying degrees of injuries, following two separate attacks on communities in Barkin Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas.

It was gathered that four persons were killed, with five others got injured during an attack on Hurum Gashish community in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area.

Sources said the incident occurred at about 10 pm on Sunday when gunmen invaded the area and opened fire on residents.

In a related development, two persons were confirmed dead, while three others sustained injuries in another attack on Shonong Bachi community of Riyom Local Government Area.

The attack in Riyom was said to have taken place around 11 p.m. on the same day, with gunmen reportedly storming the community and shooting sporadically.

Residents said the attacks caused panic, forcing many to flee their homes for safety.

Confirming the incidents, the National Publicity Secretary of Berom Youth Moulders Association, Rwang Tenglong, said the attacks had thrown the affected communities into mourning.

He condemned the attacks, describing them as worrisome, and expressed concern over the recurring violence in rural communities across the state.

Tenglong added that the injured victims had been taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

Efforts to reach Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Alfred Alabo, for confirmation were unsuccessful.

Five killed in fresh Benue attack

Also, suspected armed herders weekend killed five people in a fresh attack on Tse Ameen community in Mbapa Council Ward, Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State.

According to locals, some suspected armed herders invaded the community on Saturday night and unleashed an attack on the sleepy community.

One of the locals who did not want to be named, told journalists yesterday that five bodies were recovered on Sunday, while many were still missing.

The local said: "Five corpses, which included three males and two females, were recovered on Sunday."

Spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Udeme Edet, who confirmed the attack yesterday, said four bodies were recovered.

She said: "The incident is confirmed, four dead bodies were recovered."

The state governor, Hyacinth Alia, sympathised with the people of the local government and urged security agents to ensure the perpetrators were apprehended.

We were beaten with cutlasses, rescued Benue JAMB candidate recounts ordeal

In a related development, a rescued candidate of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Agatha Buter, yesterday recounted the terrifying experience she and other passengers endured after armed men attacked a Benue Links bus along the Makurdi-Otukpo highway.

Agatha was among passengers abducted last Wednesday while travelling from Makurdi to Otukpo in an 18-seater bus.

Eight of the victims were JAMB candidates en route to write the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, in Otukpo when they were abducted.

The victims were later brought to Benue State Government House, where they were presented to Governor Hyacinth Alia after their release.

Speaking about their time in captivity, Agatha said they were subjected to severe intimidation and physical abuse by their abductors.

"They threatened us with guns and bullets and beat us with cutlasses to force our parents to raise the ransom of N10 million they demanded," she said.

She added that the male victims were particularly targeted during the ordeal.

"The boys among us suffered the most. They were beaten repeatedly with cutlasses because the kidnappers were pushing for the ransom," she explained.

She also said the captors were armed herdsmen men operating from a forest-based settlement.

Agatha, who noted that they were poorly fed throughout their captivity, recounted further: "They gave us garri with salt and sometimes mangoes. On the third day, we had no food and were forced to drink unsafe water," she said.

She described the experience as deeply traumatic, saying it felt unreal and left them emotionally shaken.

Agatha expressed gratitude to security agencies and the Benue State government, noting that their intervention contributed to their eventual release.

Police arrest 42 illegal miners over fresh abduction of Kwara monarch

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Kwara State Mr Adekimi Ojo, has confirmed that 42 illegal miners had been arrested, following the abduction of His Royal Highness, Oba Salman Olátúnjí Aweda,of Olayinka community in Ifelodun Local Government area of Kwara State.

The Police Commissioner in an exclusive interview with Vanguard yesterday, said the monarch was abducted by ten fully-armed terrorists on Saturday evening, following the royalty earlier paid him in the day by the miners.

He said the terrorists broke down the door of his palace, fetched him from one of the rooms and demanded for the money the miners gave him earlier in the day.

Adekimi added that the monarch immediately gave them the money and was, thereafter, taken away with his brother, who was with him.

"Immediately we got wind of the development, we swung into action, using drones and other logistics and we eventually arrested 42 illegal miners in the community.

"I cannot confirm whether those who abducted the monarch were among the illegal miners we arrested.

But investigations still continue on the development. All the suspects are currently at the police headquarters in Ilorin," the CP said .

He, however, said that while the monarch was being taken away, his brother was also abducted but reportedly refused to continue with the long trek to the forest, having been worn out.

He was said to have told the terrorists to kill him if they wished, complaining that he was tired of going ahead with the journey. The police commissioner said , instead of killing him, the terrorists tied him to a tree and went away with the monarch.

Vanguard however gathered that the terrorists reached out to the community weekend demanding N400 million before the monarch can regain his freedom.

Chairman of Ifelodun Local Government Area in Kwara State, Abdulrasheed Femi Yusuf, who confirmed the abduction of the traditional ruler, raised fresh concerns over insecurity in Kwara South.

Describing the development as unfortunate, he said the local government was already working with security agencies to secure the monarch's release.

"We are deeply concerned about this incident, and we are taking swift and decisive action in collaboration with security agencies," he said.

He added that security personnel, alongside forest guards and local vigilantes, had intensified search efforts across the surrounding areas.

According to him, the combined operation is aimed at ensuring the safe rescue of the abducted monarch.

The council boss also called on residents to support ongoing efforts by providing useful information, stressing that "community cooperation remains critical in addressing security challenges and restoring peace."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Yusuf urged the people of Olayinka to remain calm, despite the situation, assuring them that authorities were fully committed to resolving the crisis.

He said every necessary step was being taken to ensure the monarch's safe return.

CDS tasks troops to crush terrorists, ensure lasting peace

After reviewing the security situation in the country yesterday, Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Olufemi Oluyede, charged troops to intensify ongoing operations against terrorists and other criminal elements in the North West and crush them, stressing that Nigeria must be made safe at all costs.

Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, said General Oluyede gave the charge during his operational visit to the Headquarters Theatre Command, Joint Task Force North West, Operation Fasan Yamma, OPFY, in Gusau, Zamfara State.

"The visit was aimed at assessing operational readiness, addressing challenges confronting troops and boosting morale in the ongoing campaign to restore peace and security in the region," he said.

Addressing troops, General Oluyede commended their resilience, courage and sacrifices in the defence of the nation, urging them to remain disciplined, professional and relentless in the fight against banditry and terrorism.

"The safety of our citizens rests on our shoulders. You must remain resolute and go after these criminals until they are eliminated. We must make Nigeria safe at all cost," he said.

The CDS assured the troops of continued support in the areas of welfare, training and provision of necessary operational equipment to enable them discharge their duties effectively.

He also reaffirmed the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to sustaining pressure on criminal groups until lasting peace was restored across the North West and the entire nation.

General Oluyede acknowledged the importance of air support in ongoing operations, noting that efforts were underway to enhance operational capabilities through additional platforms and improved coordination across theatres of operations.

As part of the visit, the CDS paid a courtesy call on the governor of Zamfara State, Mallam Dauda Lawal, and appreciated him for his continued support to Operation Fasan Yamma as well as the military generally.

He also commended the people of Zamfara for their cooperation and called for sustained collaboration, particularly in the area of timely and credible intelligence sharing.

In his remarks, Governor Lawal commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for their sacrifices and sustained efforts towards restoring peace in Zamfara State and the wider North West.