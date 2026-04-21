Nigeria: Jigawa - Governor Namadi Urges APC Leaders to Spot Challenges Ahead of 2027 Polls

Jigawa State Governor Malam Umar Namadi has tasked leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to identify potential challenges and strengthen party structures ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Namadi gave the charge during a high-level stakeholders' meeting held at the Government House in Dutse, where the party also inaugurated a contact and mobilization committee for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, himself, and other APC candidates.

The governor said the newly constituted committee would tour the state to engage party members and consolidate the party's grassroots base in preparation for the polls.

"Other terms of reference guiding the committees include strengthening party stability, mobilizing support through consultation and outreach, ensuring continuous voter and party membership registration, identifying challenges, and maintaining cordial relationships across all levels," he said.

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The committee, structured at the state, local government, and ward levels, is expected to drive unity, mobilization, and effective coordination among party members across the state.

At the state level, Governor Namadi will serve as chairman of the committee, with the APC State Chairman, Ahmad Maikudi, as co-chairman. At the local government level, a commissioner, special adviser, and local government chairman will oversee activities, while elected councillors will head the committees at the ward level.

Namadi urged political appointees and elected officials to redouble their efforts in delivering on their mandates, stressing the need for performance and accountability.

He reassured residents that the APC remains committed to prioritizing their welfare in line with President Tinubu's Renewed Hope agenda and the Jigawa State government's 12-point development plan.

The governor further called on committee members and party faithful to work diligently to ensure that all APC structures are fully activated ahead of the official commencement of campaigns for the 2027 general elections.