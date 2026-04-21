Nigeria: Kaduna Group Demands Swift Rescue of 37 Abducted Worshippers

Ariko Community Development Forum in Kachia local government area of Kaduna State has called for the immediate and safe rescue of 37 worshippers abducted during an Easter Sunday attack on churches in the area.

LEADERSHIP recalls that armed bandits invaded three churches during Easter services, killing five persons and whisking away 37 worshippers from St. Augustine Catholic Church, ECWA and Baptist Churches.

In a statement jointly signed by the chairman of Concerned Ariko Youths, Linus Audu, and the secretary, Kefas Likita, the group expressed worry over the prolonged captivity of the victims, warning that many of them are elderly and others are reportedly in poor health conditions.

According to the group, the situation has heightened tension across the area, with families struggling under uncertainty over the fate of their loved ones.

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"The continued captivity of the worshippers has created fear across the community, with families anxiously awaiting updates. We are deeply worried about their condition. Some are elderly, others are sick. Every passing day increases the danger to their lives," the statement read.

The group urged the Kaduna State Government to strengthen collaboration with security agencies to ensure a swift rescue operation, and called on the Federal Government to deploy additional security support to accelerate efforts.

They further appealed for a sustained security presence in vulnerable communities across Kachia to prevent further attacks and restore public confidence.

According to them, any delay in securing the release of the victims could worsen the humanitarian situation and deepen fear among residents already grappling with repeated attacks.

The community insisted that the immediate priority remains the safe return of all abducted worshippers, urging authorities to act decisively and ensure the perpetrators are tracked down and brought to justice.