Nigeria: Kaduna Group Demands Swift Rescue of 37 Abducted Worshippers

21 April 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Nonye Ekwenugo

Ariko Community Development Forum in Kachia local government area of Kaduna State has called for the immediate and safe rescue of 37 worshippers abducted during an Easter Sunday attack on churches in the area.

LEADERSHIP recalls that armed bandits invaded three churches during Easter services, killing five persons and whisking away 37 worshippers from St. Augustine Catholic Church, ECWA and Baptist Churches.

In a statement jointly signed by the chairman of Concerned Ariko Youths, Linus Audu, and the secretary, Kefas Likita, the group expressed worry over the prolonged captivity of the victims, warning that many of them are elderly and others are reportedly in poor health conditions.

According to the group, the situation has heightened tension across the area, with families struggling under uncertainty over the fate of their loved ones.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The continued captivity of the worshippers has created fear across the community, with families anxiously awaiting updates. We are deeply worried about their condition. Some are elderly, others are sick. Every passing day increases the danger to their lives," the statement read.

The group urged the Kaduna State Government to strengthen collaboration with security agencies to ensure a swift rescue operation, and called on the Federal Government to deploy additional security support to accelerate efforts.

They further appealed for a sustained security presence in vulnerable communities across Kachia to prevent further attacks and restore public confidence.

According to them, any delay in securing the release of the victims could worsen the humanitarian situation and deepen fear among residents already grappling with repeated attacks.

The community insisted that the immediate priority remains the safe return of all abducted worshippers, urging authorities to act decisively and ensure the perpetrators are tracked down and brought to justice.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.