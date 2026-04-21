Nigeria: Kebbi Govt Constitutes Committee to Restore Electricity Supply

Following the deteriorating electricity supply in the state, Kebbi State government has constituted a multi-stakeholder committee to meet with the management of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO) to find a lasting solution to the problem.

At the inauguration of the committee held at the Presidential Lodge in Birnin Kebbi, Governor Nasir Idris said its members comprise representatives from critical stakeholders, including government officials, Kebbi Development Forum (KDF), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), CSOs, youths representatives, Elders Committee, political party leaders, representatives of district heads and the officials of KAEDCO.

Other committee members are the representatives of the state House of Assembly, commissioners, and local government council chairmen, special advisers and the student affairs.

According to the governor, the committee will thoroughly assess all issues affecting electricity supply in the state and recommend practical, sustainable solutions that will guarantee improved service delivery.

He however announced a stoppage of supporting KAEDCO with N150 million monthly for constant power supply in the state, pending the outcome of the committee meeting.