Liberia: Rep. Yekeh Kolubah Challenges House Action in Court

Montserrado County District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah on Monday denied that he has been expelled from the House of Representatives and said he is challenging the House's action in court.

Speaking to reporters at the Temple of Justice after appearing with his lawyers, Kolubah said the dispute raises broader concerns about respect for rights and the rule of law.

"When the court rules, it should be respected," he said. "If lawmakers don't respect the court's decision, they will be sending the wrong signal to ordinary citizens."

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He said the House action violated due process and that he was not given what he described as a fair hearing before colleagues took action against him.

"As far as I am concerned, I have never been expelled from the House of Representatives," Kolubah said. "The voting process was illegal... Signatures were forged, so how can you claim people voted?"

Asked whether he would attend Tuesday's sitting, he said he would not, citing the pending court matter.

He said he stands by the statement that prompted the disciplinary move but declined to repeat it, telling reporters to obtain the remarks elsewhere.

"I will speak on the issues on April 29, 2026, following the conference hearing. My legal team has advised me," he said. "The particular statement I made, I stand by it."

Kolubah said his lawyers have filed a Bill of Information before the Supreme Court's Chambers Justice and that they appeared at the Temple of Justice in line with the court's conference schedule in the matter involving the House leadership.

He said the court instructed the parties to return on April 28, 2026, for a conference, pending the House of Representatives leadership's response to his petition.

Kolubah said he remains confident in the judicial system and the rule of law, despite having previously introduced an impeachment bill against Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay.

He added that the court is the only avenue for redress and that if he does not obtain relief there, he has nowhere else to turn.