Liberia: Boakai's Performance Contracting Yields Results

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has revealed that under the 2025 Performance Contracts, measurable progress was achieved across government institutions, with several entities earning outstanding ratings, others scoring adequate standings, and many distinguishing themselves with excellent performance.

A total of 93 institutions were appraised. He noted that more than half of those assessed performed at a high level, a remarkable testament to what Liberia's public service can achieve when expectations are clear and accountability is credible.

The President said the results should encourage institutions to remain focused on improvement and critical reforms needed to raise performance to acceptable standards.

President Boakai made the remarks on April 20, 2026, when he chaired the signing of the 2026 Performance Contracts with heads of Ministries, Agencies, Commissions, and State-Owned Enterprises at the EJS Ministerial Complex.

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The contracts requirements included participating institutions to develop and implement strategic plans aligned with the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID).

The agreements are designed to measure service delivery, job implementation, financial accountability, and institutional effectiveness, while ensuring that citizens understand the services and results.

The Presidential Signing of Performance Contracts and Recognition Ceremony is a governance and public sector accountability initiative aimed at improving efficiency, transparency, and results delivery across Liberia's public institutions.

Performance Contracts are formal agreements signed between the President and heads of institutions, outlining annual targets, key performance indicators (KPIs), service delivery goals, accountability standards, and timelines for projects and reforms. Officials who sign the contracts are expected to meet measurable objectives within a specified period.

Alongside the signing of new contracts, the ceremony also recognized ministries, agencies, and commissions that performed exceptionally during previous assessment periods through awards, commendations, and certificates.

Institutions recognized during the program included the Ministry of Public Works and the National Oil Company of Liberia.

The event, attended by development partners and senior government officials, also highlighted the Performance Management Information System (PMIS), a real-time national digital platform intended to track progress, strengthen oversight, and improve decision-making.

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The initiative is viewed as an effort to reduce inefficiency, improve delivery of roads, schools, health, and sanitation services, strengthen trust in government, and hold public officials accountable for taxpayer resources.