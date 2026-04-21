Nigeria: 90 Percent of Protests in Nigeria Sponsored By Politicians - Deeone

Nigerian comedian, DeeOne, has claimed that the vast majority of protests in the country are politically motivated, alleging that as much as 90 per cent are sponsored by politicians rather than driven by genuine public interest.

DeeOne made the assertion during his appearance on Vanguard's podcast The Nigerian Meter, where he criticised what he described as the growing lack of authenticity within Nigeria's activist space.

According to him, many demonstrations presented as grassroots movements are in fact backed by political figures seeking to advance their own agendas. He argued that such sponsorship undermines the legitimacy of protests and weakens public trust in activism.

"In Nigeria, 90 per cent of protests are sponsored," he said, adding that most agitations are powered by politicians. "The day we have a genuine protest in Nigeria, we will all know."

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The comedian further alleged that some individuals who identify as activists are affiliated with political parties or figures, often speaking out only on issues that favour their interests while remaining silent on others.

He maintained that once an activist or protest movement receives backing from any interested party, it compromises the integrity of the cause being championed.

DeeOne's remarks add to ongoing debates about the independence of civil society movements in Nigeria, with critics and supporters continuing to weigh in on the role of politics in shaping public demonstrations.