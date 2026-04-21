Africa: West Africa's Healthcare Investment Momentum Builds...As Whx Returns to Nigeria

NIGERIA'S healthcare sector is undergoing rapid transformation, with forecasts predicting a 7.1 per cent expansion and an anticipated market value of $161.7 million by 2027.

This growth is fuelled by a $1.2 billion Federal Ministry investment in infrastructure and workforce, major oncology and diagnostic expansions by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, and increased imports under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Despite progress, 70 per cent of patients continue to pay out-of-pocket, underscoring substantial opportunities for private sector innovation and investment.

Statista data shows Nigeria leads West Africa's medical device sector, with the market projected to surge from $414.8 million in 2025 to $632.48 million by 2030 (8.56 per cent CAGR).

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

High-growth peers Ivory Coast (9.24 per cent CAGR), Cameroon (9.3 per cent CAGR), Senegal (8.21 per cent CAGR), and Ghana (6.6 per cent CAGR) are also experiencing hospital modernisation, digital diagnostics expansion, and progress toward universal health coverage.

Nigeria is building more accessible, affordable, and high-quality healthcare systems through strategic investment, technology, regulatory reform, and an emphasis on preventive care.

However, it is important to recognise that Nigeria's large and youthful population, projected by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development to reach 250 million by 2025, has widened gaps in both primary and specialist care.

At the same time, the government's encouragement of investment has opened opportunities for growth at every level of healthcare service provision.

For healthcare professionals and business leaders, World Health Expo (WHX) in Lagos is West Africa's premier B2B platform for turning market potential into partnerships and impact.

Returning to the Landmark Centre from June 2-4 2026, WHX unites more than 500 exhibitors, over 8,000 professional visitors from more than 40 countries and 30 speakers to discover new insights and explore emerging trends, network with top healthcare innovators, source new business opportunities and accelerate professional growth.

"As partners with WHX, we are excited to drive market access dialogue that aligns with national health goals and promotes regional trade," Njide Ndili, President, Healthcare Federation of Nigeria said in a statement issued yesterday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa West Africa Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Leadership lies at the heart of healthcare transformation. The shift from care to capability is key to the long-term success of healthcare institutions, with leadership development at its core."

She added: "But to truly transform healthcare in Nigeria and across Africa, these efforts need to be scaled and replicated across all levels of the system and WHX is designed to make that possible by connecting stakeholders, surfacing best-practice models, and supporting the practical deployment of proven solutions."

The Hospital Investment & Buyer Leadership Forum, held in collaboration with ABC Health on June 3, highlights investment and strategic partnerships for hospitals and buyers, covering financing and procurement.

Meanwhile, the Heads of Laboratory Forum on June 4, held in partnership with the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria, serves as a dedicated platform for lab leaders and decision-makers to address key priorities in advancing diagnostics across West African region.

"WHX is more than dialogue: it is where policy ambition becomes impactful collaboration, accelerating West Africa's emergence as a healthcare leader under the African Continental Free Trade Area," Tom Coleman, Portfolio Director - Healthcare, Informal Markets said.

"With Nigeria's young population approaching 250 million and dynamic neighbouring markets like Ghana, WHX stands at the epicentre for investors and visionaries to drive transformative growth in infrastructure, technology, and healthcare services in West Africa."