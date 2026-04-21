Nigeria: It's Unfair for Atiku to Call Jonathan an Inexperienced Leader - Onuesoke

National Commentator and Environmentalist, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has stated that it is unfair for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to described former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Jonathan as an inexperience leader.

He said it is ironic for a man of Atiku's political standing to choose to belittle a leader widely acknowledged, both locally and internationally, as a symbol of democratic maturity and peaceful leadership.

Onuesoke argued that describing Dr Jonathan as 'inexperienced' leader is a flight from reality, recalling that before assuming the presidency, he had served as Deputy Governor, Governor, Vice President and Acting President.

Recall that Atiku, speaking during an interview on Arise Television, said Mr Jonathan's "inexperience" contributed to his struggles in effectively managing the affairs of the country.

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"I know Goodluck Jonathan very well. He is a decent young man, but also inexperienced, and I believe that contributed to his inability to manage the affairs of the country, particularly when he was faced with challenges," Atiku said.

Onuesoke who faulted Atiku's claim on Goodluck Jonathan while addressing group of journalists in Warri, Delta State disclosed that former President Jonathan remains the only Nigerian who holds the two highest/prestigious titles in Nigeria since independence, adding that no Nigerian has beaten his records.

Hear him, "Dr. Goodluck Jonathan remains the only Nigerian who holds the two highest/prestigious titles in Nigeria since independence. No Nigerian has beaten his records.

He was a deputy governor, acting governor, governor, Vice-President, acting President, and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. No one could be more experienced than him in the hierarchy of leadership and governance.

"Anyone calling him inexperienced is unfair to him as a person, and let that person check their experience very well if they have Dr. Goodluck Jonathan's record of achievements (politically).

We cannot allow people to talk down on one of our best leaders in the land.

"If he was from the Northern part of Nigeria, (with all due respect to my Northern brothers/Sisters, friends and colleagues), no one would use such language of inexperienced to describe him. Let's proceed with caution please, while according him the desired respect and honor, as respect is reciprocal."

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The former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant reminded Atiku that former President Jonathan continues to receive international recognition and invitations to participate in high-level democratic missions and peace-building platforms across the world because of his conduct during and after the 2015 elections which earned Nigeria global respect.

He recalled that Nigeria attained the status of Africa's largest economy during Mr Jonathan's tenure and recorded strong foreign direct investment inflows, while inflation remained within single-digit levels for parts of the administration.

He also cited World Bank data, claiming that poverty levels declined to 35.8 per cent under Jonathan, the lowest recorded since 1999.

On agriculture, Onuesoke pointed out that the Jonathan administration received international recognition, including an award from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in Rome in 2013 for progress towards hunger-reduction targets, delivered ahead of schedule.

He further highlighted Nigeria's diplomatic engagements during the period, noting that the country secured two non-permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council within Mr Jonathan's tenure, alongside support for Akinwumi Adesina's emergence as president of the African Development Bank in 2015.