Malawi: Fuel Crisis Turns Critical - Malawi Runs Dry As Government Admits Empty Reserves and Cash Shortage

Malawi is facing a deepening national crisis after government spokesperson Shadric Namalomba admitted that the country has completely run out of fuel reserves, exposing the severity of the ongoing shortage.

Speaking to Zodiak Broadcasting Station, Namalomba revealed that fuel tanks are now empty, leaving the country dangerously exposed as the crisis tightens its grip on transport, business, and daily life.

He attributed the situation partly to the ongoing conflict involving Iran, which has disrupted global fuel supply chains. But more alarmingly, he disclosed that the government currently has no foreign exchange (forex) to import fuel, as international suppliers are now demanding upfront cash payments instead of offering fuel on credit.

In a desperate attempt to contain the situation, Namalomba said the government is negotiating with Afrexim Bank for a US$120 million loan. Part of this funding is expected to be used to procure over 120 million litres of fuel to stabilize the market.

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As the pressure mounts, the government has appealed for calm and patience from citizens, urging the public to cooperate as it scrambles to find a lasting solution.

At the same time, Namalomba issued a stern warning to some fuel station owners accused of hoarding fuel and secretly selling it on the black market at night. He said the government will take decisive action against those exploiting the crisis for profit.

With reserves depleted, no cash to import fuel, and allegations of illegal trading emerging, the country now stands on the edge of a full-blown economic and social breakdown if urgent measures fail.