Malawi: Muluzi Challenges 'Culture of Excuses,' Says Government Levies Behind Soaring Fuel Costs

16 April 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

A strong political storm is brewing as Atupele Muluzi takes direct aim at what he describes as Malawi's "culture of excuses," arguing that the country's deepening economic pain cannot continue to be blamed on global crises alone.

In a sharply worded statement, the United Democratic Front (UDF) leader dismantles the long-standing narrative that external shocks--from the COVID-19 pandemic to recurring cyclones and the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict--are solely responsible for the country's economic distress. While acknowledging their impact, Muluzi insists they are being used as a convenient shield to mask deeper, homegrown policy failures.

At the heart of his argument lies the soaring cost of fuel, now hovering around K6,600 per litre--an eye-watering figure approaching US$4 per litre at the official exchange rate. According to Muluzi, this is not just a story of global oil prices or international instability. Instead, he exposes what he calls a hidden burden: a complex web of over 11 government-imposed taxes and levies that account for roughly one-third of the pump price. In essence, he argues, Malawians are not just paying for fuel--they are heavily financing government through every litre consumed.

The consequences, he warns, are already devastating and widely felt. From rising transport fares to escalating food prices, the ripple effects of high fuel costs are squeezing households and businesses alike, deepening the cost-of-living crisis. For many Malawians, survival is becoming increasingly difficult, with no meaningful relief in sight.

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Muluzi's remarks amount to more than criticism--they are a call to action. He demands urgent, bold economic reforms that shift the burden away from ordinary citizens rather than intensifying it. The message is blunt and unmistakable: until Malawi confronts its internal policy choices with honesty and urgency, no amount of external blame will fix an economy weighed down from within.

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