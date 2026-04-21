Nigeria: NAF Airstrikes Kill Several Terrorists in Sambisa Forest

21 April 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI has executed precision airstrikes within the Yuwe axis of the Sambisa Forest, killing several terrorists on Monday.

The Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ejodame said the military had sustained intense pressure on terrorist elements in the North-East.

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He said that the operation followed credible intelligence corroborated by Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), which confirmed the presence of active terrorist elements within fortified structures and bunkers.

According to him, NAF air assets engaged the targets with precision munitions, destroying the structures, neutralising multiple terrorists, and eliminating key logistics facilities, as confirmed by subsequent battle damage assessment.

"The sustained tempo of air operations continues to degrade terrorist networks, leaving the terrorists increasingly exposed and disrupted, with mounting pressure forcing them into desperate and reactive actions."

He quoted the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, as reaffirming the NAF's resolve to sustain relentless, intelligence-driven air operations until terrorist elements were completely neutralised.

"We remain committed to the protection of our personnel, the security of our nation, and the safety of all citizens.

"The NAF will continue to intensify precision engagements across the theatre, maintaining decisive operational pressure while adhering strictly to rules of engagement and minimising civilian harm," Aneke said. (NAN)

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