Ghana: Court Sets Aside Judicial Council's Dismissal of Judge

AFTER almost three years of legal tussle between Mr Alfred Kwabena Asiedu, a circuit court judge at Jasikan in the Oti Region and the Judicial Service over his dismissal in November 2023, the Court of Appeal has finally set aside the Judicial Council's dismissal.

The court, by a 2-1 majority decision on March 26, 2026, overturned an earlier High Court ruling that dismissed Mr Asiesdu's application for judicial review.

Mr Asiedu was dismissed by then Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Araba Torkornoo, for allegedly having an amorous relationship with a woman in a divorce petition which was pending at his court.

He was cited inappropriate conduct in a divorce case he presided over at the Jasikan Circuit Court.

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Justice Torkonoo in a letter dated November 13, 2023, informed Mr Asiedu that he has been dismissed from the Judicial Service.

"The Disciplinary Committee, after investigating the above-mentioned matter, found that you misconducted yourself as a Judge as there was ample evidence that you were involved in an improper relationship with the Petitioner, who had a Divorce case pending before you," it stated.

The dismissal followed a petition lodged by Singari Diana Sadia on January 16, 2023 accusing Justice Asiedu of abuse of power, sexual exploitation, malicious prosecution, and impropriety.

The Chief Justice, upon receiving the petition, forwarded it to the disciplinary committee of the Judiciary Service for investigation.

Justice Asiedu's actions constituted State Misbehaviour, leading to his removal from office.

The Chief Justice, in a letter to Judge Asiedu, directed him to hand over all official properties, including his official vehicle, dockets, and record books, to the Judicial Secretary immediately.

The committee, after thorough scrutiny, recommended the dismissal of Justice Asiedu, citing evidence of an improper relationship with the petitioner, who had a divorce case pending before him.

The committee's report, submitted to the Judicial Council, was adopted at its 279th meeting on October 25, 2023.

The Council concluded that Justice Asiedu's actions constituted State Misbehaviour, leading to his removal from office.

The Chief Justice, in a letter to Judge Asiedu, directed him to hand over all official properties, including his official vehicle, dockets, and record books, to the Judicial Secretary immediately.