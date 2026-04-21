Ghana: MTN Ghana Hosts SME Accelerate Women in Business Webinar

MTN Ghana has hosted the MTN SME Accelerate Women in Business Webinar as part of its efforts to strengthen women-led enterprises and promote sustainable business growth across the country.

The event, themed: 'Breaking Barriers to Growth for Women in Business,' brought together entrepreneurs, financial experts and industry players to explore practical strategies for scaling businesses and addressing operational challenges.

The Head of Women Banking at Stanbic Bank Ghana, Marian Amartey, identified time constraints, weak operational structures and limited market access as the three major challenges confronting women-owned businesses.

She explained that many women entrepreneurs struggle to balance business demands with family and social responsibilities, making effective time management critical for growth. She added that although many women venture into business based on skills or opportunities, they often overlook the need for strong financial systems and operational structures necessary for long-term sustainability.

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On market access, Ms Amartey noted that while many women produce quality goods and services, they frequently lack the visibility and networks required to reach larger and more lucrative markets.

She emphasised that in today's business environment, a strong digital presence is essential, pointing out that financial institutions increasingly rely on online platforms to assess businesses. She advised entrepreneurs to go beyond routine social media activity and use digital tools strategically to build credibility and expand market reach.

Ms Amartey further encouraged women to embrace partnerships and delegate specialised tasks instead of attempting to manage all aspects of their businesses alone.

She also outlined key requirements considered by financial institutions before offering support, including proper financial record-keeping, clear three-to-five-year growth plans and sustainable revenue models. She stressed the importance of separating personal and business finances and maintaining accurate records to avoid repayment challenges.

She highlighted specialised support programmes such as Obaasima, which assist women from business registration to funding readiness.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Foodbank Catering Services and KULA Bistro, Christiana Dankwah, shared her entrepreneurial journey, recounting her transition from corporate work in Parliament to full-time business ownership.

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She said early challenges in recovering credit during her buy-and-sell ventures influenced her decision to move into the food business, where she adopted a daily lunch model targeting offices to ensure steady cash flow.

Ms Dankwah emphasised that entrepreneurship requires resilience, continuous effort and a willingness to overcome setbacks. She noted that growth depends on networking, mentorship and learning from experienced professionals.

She advised entrepreneurs to seek guidance, understand operational costs and avoid relying solely on praise from friends as a measure of success, stressing the importance of genuine market feedback.

Chief Executive Officer of The Skin Pop Shop and Vicky's Recipe, Victoria Lebene Osafowaa-Nkansah, highlighted the importance of personal branding, consistency and mindset discipline in building a successful business.

She urged entrepreneurs to clearly define their brand positioning and maintain consistency, especially when transitioning from other careers. She added that social media should be used as a storytelling and trust-building platform.

Ms Osafowaa-Nkansah also underscored the need for humility, openness to correction and continuous learning, cautioning against complacency.

She noted that resilience, adaptability and a willingness to learn are key traits that distinguish successful entrepreneurs from those who struggle to grow.