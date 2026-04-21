Africa: Nutritional Power of Cocoa - a Hidden Treasure for Ghana's Health and Economy

opinion

Cocoa, one of Ghana's most important agricultural commodities, is widely recognised for its economic value. However, its nutritional and health benefits remain underappreciated, particularly within the country that produces it in abundance.

Cocoa is a nutrient-dense natural food, containing carbohydrates, proteins, healthy fats, dietary fibre, essential vitamins, and a wide range of minerals. In addition, it is rich in bioactive compounds such as polyphenols, methylxanthines (including theobromine), and serotonin-related substances, all of which contribute to its potential health benefits.

A universal but underutilised food

Globally, cocoa is consumed extensively, especially in Europe. Countries such as Belgium, Germany, and France have significantly higher per capita consumption levels compared to Ghana. Interestingly, these countries do not produce cocoa, yet they benefit greatly from its nutritional and economic value.

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In contrast, Ghana's per capita cocoa consumption remains relatively low (about 1kg), despite being one of the world's leading producers. This gap presents both a nutritional and economic opportunity for the country.

A Rich Source of Energy and Nutrients

Cocoa powder provides a meaningful amount of dietary energy. About 100 grams can contribute approximately 10-20 per cent of the daily energy needs of a young adult, while also supplying important nutrients.

It is particularly notable for its high mineral content, including calcium, magnesium, iron, potassium, zinc, and copper. In many cases, cocoa can provide substantial proportions of daily requirements for these essential nutrients.

In addition, cocoa contains significant levels of dietary fibre, which supports digestive health, and beneficial fats that contribute to overall nutrition.

Bioactive compounds with health potential

Beyond its basic nutritional composition, cocoa is rich in polyphenols, powerful antioxidants that may help combat oxidative stress in the body. These compounds are increasingly associated with supporting cardiovascular health and overall wellbeing.

Cocoa also contains theobromine and small amounts of caffeine, which may contribute to its mild stimulating effects and influence mood and alertness.

Table: Nutritional properties of Cocoa. Cocoa as a food source

Complementing cocoa for better nutrition

While cocoa contains protein, its amino acid profile is not fully balanced, as is the case with most plant-based foods. However, this can be improved through dietary combinations.

For instance, maize, a staple food in Ghana, is relatively low in essential amino acids such as lysine and tryptophan. Combining cocoa with other protein-rich foods--particularly legumes such as beans or groundnuts--can help achieve a more balanced amino acid intake.

This presents an opportunity to promote cocoa-based foods as part of diversified traditional Ghanaian diets, including cocoa-enriched porridges, beverages, and composite meals.

Driving consumption through innovation

Increasing cocoa consumption in Ghana will require education, innovation, and collaboration. Food vendors, caterers, schools, and the hospitality industry can all play a role by developing creative ways to incorporate cocoa into everyday meals.

Workshops, culinary competitions, and public health campaigns could further encourage the adoption of cocoa as a regular part of the Ghanaian diet.

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A dual opportunity: Health and economic growth

Ghana, together with Côte d'Ivoire, produces more than 60 percent of the world's cocoa. Yet, domestic consumption remains low. By increasing local consumption, Ghana stands to gain not only in terms of improved nutrition and public health, but also through greater value addition and economic growth.

Cocoa should no longer be seen only as an export commodity, but as a strategic national food resource with the potential to transform both health outcomes and economic development.

By Dr Edward O. Amporful, the writer is the Former Chief Pharmacist, Cocoa Clinic and a passionate advocate for cocoa consumption for its nutritional and health benefits.

By Dr. Edward O. Amporful, Former Chief Pharmacist, Cocoa Clinic