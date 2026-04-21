Ghana: Rugby League - Avorkah Shines Despite All-Star Defeat in Lagos

Ghana's rising Rugby League talent, Princess Avorkah, delivered a standout performance as the Rugby League All-Star event concluded on Sunday in Lagos, Nigeria, with the Green Falcons of Nigeria securing a 28-12 victory over the All-Star team.

In a match that brought together elite players from Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, and Nigeria, the All-Star side showed flashes of brilliance, and it was 18-year-old Princess Avorkah who stole the spotlight for Ghana.

The young winger crossed the line twice, accounting for eight of the 12 points of the All-Star Team's total in a spirited display against a strong Nigerian side.

Princess' journey to this stage is as inspiring as her performance. A student of Future Leaders School and part of the Future Stars Charity programme, she only began playing Rugby League in 2024 when the sport was introduced to students through the initiative.

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In less than two years, she has risen from a beginner to an international representative, now making her mark on one of the biggest regional stages.

Her two tries not only demonstrated her natural athleticism and determination but also highlighted the success of grassroots development efforts in Ghana.

For Princess Avorkah, this moment marks not just a personal milestone, but the beginning of what promises to be an exciting journey in Rugby League.

The All-Star fixture, held at Alaro City in Lagos, was designed by Nigeria Rugby League and Alaro City to strengthen regional collaboration and accelerate the development of Rugby League across Africa.

By bringing together elite players from multiple nations into one combined team, the match created an opportunity for cross-border cooperation and exposure to different playing styles, ultimately raising the standard of competition.

It also provided a valuable platform for emerging talents to gain international experience and test themselves at a higher level than domestic competitions.

Ghana's delegation was made up of Fati Bhom, Ateng Abisitemi Charity, Eunice Lawoe, Hammond Gracelove, Hilaria Wuaku, Princess Avorkah, and Elizabeth Adongo.