Ghana: Ampem Darkoa Win 2025/26 Malta Guinness WPL Crown

21 April 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A dramatic second-half resurgence saw Ampem Darkoa Ladies overturn a deficit to defeat Hasaacas Ladies 2-1 in the 2025/26 Malta Guinness Women's Premier League final at the Swedru Stadium.

Hasaacas Ladies drew first blood in the 38th minute when Abiba Issah found the back of the net, sending Hasaacas into the break with a narrow but deserved 1-0 advantage after a tense opening half.

The complexion of the match changed after the interval.

Ampem Darkoa roared back into contention in the 57th minute through Okyere Priscilla, who levelled the scores with a composed finish to make it 1-1.

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With the momentum firmly on their side, Ampem Darkoa pressed for the winner. The decisive blow came in the 83rd minute as Gloria Adomako Ameaa struck to complete the turnaround.

Despite a late pressure, Hasaacas Ladies could not find an equaliser as the clock ticked past the 90-minute mark, sealing a 2-1 victory and the championship for Ampem Darkoa.

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