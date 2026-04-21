Nigeria: Blord Breaks Silence Following Prison Release

He was granted bail by Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Four days after cryptocurrency entrepreneur Linus "Blord" Ifejirika was granted bail on self-recognition, he has now been released from the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Blord was remanded over allegations of criminal conspiracy, impersonation and the unauthorised use of activist Martins Otse's identity.

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He was granted bail by Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia of the Federal High Court, Abuja, with two sureties of reputable standing and was restrained from commenting publicly on the matter.

Politician and human rights campaigner Omoyele Sowore, alongside Blord Group, announced his release in a statement posted on Instagram on Monday night.

Mr Sowore described the 28-year-old's release from Kuje prison as a reminder that collective action can yield results.

He wrote: "Linus Williams, also known as BLord, is finally out of Kuje Prison, and that outcome is a reminder that collective action can yield results. No one should be abandoned to unjust detention. No one shall be left behind."

Appreciation

Speaking to journalists after his release, Blord thanked Mr Sowore, his team and everyone who fought for him.

"I want to say thank you to the Sowore's team, and everybody who has been fighting for me. I'm out, I'm good, and I'm going home.

"I want to appreciate every single person who puts up with their efforts, time, money and everything. May God bless you, and He'll always stand for you.

The businessman added that he would arrive at Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport today.

"The wait is over. We are pleased to announce that Blord will be arriving at Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport tomorrow by 1:00 PM. His return marks a moment of joy and excitement for all who have stood in support.

"We appreciate the love, loyalty, and unwavering support from everyone. Tomorrow, we will welcome him back."

Backstory

This newspaper reported that the dispute between B-Lord and VDM began in October 2025, after the businessman advertised what he described as an "iPhone XR converted to an iPhone 17 Pro Max" at a premium price.

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VDM subsequently accused B-Lord of misleading Nigerians, alleging that he sold refurbished phones at inflated rates.

He described the practice as fraudulent and cautioned the public against doing business with him.

The controversy appeared to die down until Blord announced the launch of the "Ratel" app in January.

He said the platform allowed users to purchase gift cards, PlayStation products and digital funds using naira or cryptocurrency, among other services.

The announcement triggered widespread reactions on social media, particularly among members of VDM's Ratel group, known for its nationwide community service activities.