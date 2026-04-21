Nigeria-South Africa Navies Deepen Ties On Maritime Security

Abuja — The Nigerian and South African Navies have strengthened their partnership on maritime security across Africa, a cooperation stemming from their inaugural Naval Staff Talks at Naval Base, Simon's Town in Cape Town, South Africa.

In a statement, Director of Naval Information, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, stated the talks aimed to build a strong framework for naval cooperation.

He said this would protect both nations' maritime interests and bolster continental security.

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He revealed the Nigerian delegation was led by Rear Admiral A. A. Mustapha, Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, while Rear Admiral S. Makhanya headed the South African side.

Endorsed by Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, Chief of the Nigerian Naval Staff, and his counterpart Vice Admiral Monde Lobese, the discussions covered maritime domain awareness, joint training, operational cooperation, and capacity building.

He stressed these efforts target threats like piracy, illegal fishing, and transnational crime, adding the Nigerian team also toured the Institute of Maritime Technology and the South African Naval Museum, gaining insights into local innovations and heritage.

"To build on this, the South African Navy will join Nigeria's 70th Anniversary celebrations in June 2026, offering chances to seal agreements and explore further collaboration," the Naval Spokesperson disclosed.

Captain Folorunsho stated: "The Nigerian Navy reaffirms its commitment to strategic partnerships that enhance maritime security, promote regional stability, and support Africa's collective prosperity."

In a related operation, personnel from Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft rescued three suspected stowaways from the merchant vessel Msc Stella (IMO No. 9279988) off the Lagos Fairway Buoy.

Acting on intelligence from the Western Regional Control Centre at 5:05 p.m. on 19 April 2026, the Quick Response Team deployed from Tarkwa Bay and intercepted the vessel five nautical miles offshore.

The suspects--Aguru Michael (Benin Republic), Soye Monday (Ondo State), and Kentobou Peter (Delta State)--had boarded illegally at Tin Can Island Port around 1:00 a.m. on 17 April, aiming for Europe.

They are now in NNS Beecroft custody for investigation.

"This rescue echoes recent successes, including saving seven people after a Bayelsa collision and three stowaways from MT Anatolia in March 2026," he said.

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The Navy remains dedicated to search-and-rescue missions, securing Nigeria's waters against irregular migration and illegal activities.