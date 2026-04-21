Nigeria: Justice Stakeholders Urge National Assembly to Pass Acja Amendment Bill Pending Since 2023

Abuja — Stakeholders in the justice sector have appealed to the National Assembly to pass law the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) Amended Bill, in its custody since the last three years.

The stakeholders predicated the call on the need to put in place a robust and more result yielding criminal justice system.

They spoke on Monday in Abuja, at a Train the Trainers programme, on the National Minimum Standards (NMS) for the effective Implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

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The training, organised by Centre for Socio-Legal Studies (CSLS) in partnership with Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) programme, had in attendance magistrates, lawyers in both public and private practice, officials from the Ministry of Justice at the federal and states levels, civil groups, among others.

In his welcome address, President of CSLS, Professor Yemi Akinseye-George, SAN, stressed the need for the country to have a criminal justice system that was fair, efficient, transparent, and truly served the people.

Akinseye-George disclosed that the amended bill was aimed at covering the identified lapses in the 2015 law. He pointed out that the Administration of Criminal Justice framework represented one of the most significant reforms in the country's justice system aimed at promoting efficiency, safeguarding the rights of all persons, and ensuring that justice was not only done, but done promptly and fairly.

"However, the true impact of these reforms depends not just on the law itself, but on how well it is understood, applied, and sustained in practice," Akinseye-George said.

He added, "Let me seize this opportunity to appeal to the National Assembly to pass the ACJA Amendment Bill which has been pending at the National Assembly since 2023. The proposed amendments address the major gaps identified in the Act since its passage eleven years ago."

He observed that the training came a few days after the public presentation of the NMS document by the HAGF, thereby making it both timely and essential.

He said as trainers, participants occupied a critical position in the reform journey, because the knowledge, skills, and insights gained at the workshop will be transmitted to countless others within their respective institutions and jurisdictions.

"In essence, you are the bridge between policy and practice," Akinseye-George said.

The National Minimum Standards provide a clear, practical framework to guide implementation, as well as ensure consistency, accountability, and measurable progress across the justice sector.

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The workshop was designed to deepen participants' understanding of the standards, equip them with effective training methodologies, and strengthen capacity to drive reform at scale.