Nigeria: Laureus World Sports Awards - Full List of Winners

The 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards lit up Madrid on Monday with a celebration of the finest talents in global sport, bringing together elite athletes across disciplines for what is widely regarded as the "Oscars of sport."

It was a night dominated by tennis, as Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka claimed the top individual honours, while Paris Saint-Germain capped a historic season by winning Team of the Year.

Full List of Winners:

World Sportsman of the Year: Carlos Alcaraz

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

World Sportswoman of the Year: Aryna Sabalenka

World Team of the Year: Paris Saint-Germain

Breakthrough of the Year: Lando Norris

Comeback of the Year: Rory McIlroy

Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability: Gabriel Araújo

Action Sportsperson of the Year: Chloe Kim

Young Sportsperson of the Year: Lamine Yamal

Sporting Inspiration Award: Toni Kroos

Lifetime Achievement Award: Nadia Comăneci

Sport for Good Award: Fútbol Más

Speaking after his win, Alcaraz described the moment as "an incredible honour," noting that the recognition meant even more coming from fellow elite athletes. He also reflected on the inspiration he has drawn from icons like Lionel Messi, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Alcaraz's rise was one of the highlights of the year, reclaiming the world No.1 ranking and winning multiple Grand Slam titles, while Sabalenka maintained her dominance with consistent performances across major tournaments. Paris Saint-Germain's award followed a historic six-title campaign, including their first UEFA Champions League triumph.

Norris' breakthrough Formula One season delivered his maiden world title, while Yamal's emergence confirmed him as one of football's brightest young stars.

Reflecting on the legacy of Messi whom he hopes to emulate at the Nou Camp, Yamal said: "I am very happy to be the first to receive this award for best young athlete. It is a source of pride. When you realise an athlete isn't just a legend of their sport but of all sports - Messi, who for me is the best player in history, and if he isn't the greatest athlete ever, he's definitely in that conversation with all of them.

"He's more than an idol. I think everyone respects him for everything he's done. He's been part of the childhood of every kid when we played in the park or at school, and I hope I'll be able to follow in his footsteps," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The night also celebrated legacy and impact, with Kroos recognised for his influence on the game and Comăneci honoured decades after redefining gymnastics with her historic Perfect 10.