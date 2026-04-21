Nigeria: Laureus World Sports Awards - Full List of Winners

The 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards lit up Madrid on Monday with a celebration of the finest talents in global sport, bringing together elite athletes across disciplines for what is widely regarded as the "Oscars of sport."
It was a night dominated by tennis, as Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka claimed the top individual honours, while Paris Saint-Germain capped a historic season by winning Team of the Year.
Full List of Winners:
World Sportsman of the Year: Carlos Alcaraz
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World Sportswoman of the Year: Aryna Sabalenka
World Team of the Year: Paris Saint-Germain
Breakthrough of the Year: Lando Norris
Comeback of the Year: Rory McIlroy
Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability: Gabriel Araújo
Action Sportsperson of the Year: Chloe Kim
Young Sportsperson of the Year: Lamine Yamal
Sporting Inspiration Award: Toni Kroos
Lifetime Achievement Award: Nadia Comăneci
Sport for Good Award: Fútbol Más
Speaking after his win, Alcaraz described the moment as "an incredible honour," noting that the recognition meant even more coming from fellow elite athletes. He also reflected on the inspiration he has drawn from icons like Lionel Messi, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
Alcaraz's rise was one of the highlights of the year, reclaiming the world No.1 ranking and winning multiple Grand Slam titles, while Sabalenka maintained her dominance with consistent performances across major tournaments. Paris Saint-Germain's award followed a historic six-title campaign, including their first UEFA Champions League triumph.
Norris' breakthrough Formula One season delivered his maiden world title, while Yamal's emergence confirmed him as one of football's brightest young stars.
Reflecting on the legacy of Messi whom he hopes to emulate at the Nou Camp, Yamal said: "I am very happy to be the first to receive this award for best young athlete. It is a source of pride. When you realise an athlete isn't just a legend of their sport but of all sports - Messi, who for me is the best player in history, and if he isn't the greatest athlete ever, he's definitely in that conversation with all of them.
"He's more than an idol. I think everyone respects him for everything he's done. He's been part of the childhood of every kid when we played in the park or at school, and I hope I'll be able to follow in his footsteps," he added.
The night also celebrated legacy and impact, with Kroos recognised for his influence on the game and Comăneci honoured decades after redefining gymnastics with her historic Perfect 10.