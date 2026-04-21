Nigeria: Troops Arrest Three Suspects With 314 Rounds of Ammunition in Kogi

Troops of 12 Brigade Nigerian Army have disrupted a terrorist logistics network in Kogi, arresting three suspected armed couriers in Lokoja.

The brigade's spokesperson, Lt Hassan Abdullahi, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Lokoja, said the troops recovered 314 rounds of ammunition and AK-47 magazines in two separate operations.

Abdullahi said the breakthroughs were part of a three-month intelligence-driven crackdown on terrorist supply chains within the brigade's area of responsibility.

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"In the first operation on March 29, troops along the Jamata-Owara road in Lokoja LGA intercepted a suspected courier on a motorcycle fitted with a concealed compartment for ferrying ammunition.

"Preliminary findings linked the suspect to known terrorist elements, prompting follow-on operations.

"The second success came on April 20 after credible intelligence on the movement of logistics elements.

"Troops at Response Area Oshokoshoko mounted a snap checkpoint along the Obajana-Kabba road and intercepted a Toyota bus from Makurdi, and two suspects were arrested," he said.

He added that a search of the bus uncovered a sack containing 314 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition and three AK-47 rifle magazines hidden behind the driver's seat.

Abdullahi said that the troops also recovered two mobile phones, a driver's licence, a NIN slip, and an ID card.

He said the suspects and items have been handed to 12 Military Intelligence Regiment for investigation.

The arrests follow the earlier capture of high-profile ammunition courier Mathew Elisha, alias Nasara, who had been on security watch lists.

Abdullahi emphasised that the interception underscores the vigilance and proactive posture of troops in denying terrorists freedom of movement and disrupting their logistics network. (NAN)