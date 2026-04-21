Nigeria: Labour Party Unveils Electoral Subcommittees for State Congresses

The Labour Party has officially unveiled the chairmen and members of its electoral subcommittees tasked with overseeing the forthcoming congresses nationwide.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Senior Special Adviser (Media) to the National Chairman, Ken Asogwa, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Recall that the Party had earlier announced the timetable for its congresses, with ward congresses scheduled for Thursday, 23rd April, local government congresses on Friday, 24th April, and state congresses on Saturday, 25th April 2026.

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Asogwa said, "The subcommittees comprise experienced and respected party members, and will be responsible for ensuring the smooth conduct of ward, local government, and state congresses scheduled for April 23-25, 2026.

The appointed chairmen include Hon. Iheanacho Obioma (Abia); Francis Kim (Adamawa); Ekong Philip Solomon (Akwa Ibom); Chief Tony Asuoha (Anambra); and Malam Mustapha Adamu (Bauchi), among others.

In a message to the subcommittee chairmen and members, Labour Party National Chairman, Senator Nenadi Usman, urged them to carry out their responsibilities with fairness, transparency, and integrity, reflecting the party's core values of equal opportunity and social justice.

She reminded them of the Party's core values of equal opportunity and social justice, urging them to reflect these principles in the discharge of their duties. Senator Usman further emphasised the need for diligence and commitment, noting that the credibility of the Party must be upheld throughout the congress process.

The party also assured its members and supporters nationwide that all necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure a smooth, successful, and hitch-free convention.

The party's National Convention is scheduled to be held on April 28, 2026, in Umuahia, Abia State.