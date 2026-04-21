Liberia: Cape Mount Senators Push for Renegotiation of Bea Mountain Agreement

- Both senators representing Grand Cape Mount County, the home of Liberia's primary industrial gold producer, are now demanding the renegotiation of the country's mineral development agreement with Bea Mountain Mining Corporation, mounting pressure on the government from two fronts as global gold prices surge toward $4,200 per ounce.

Sen. Dabah M. Varpilah fired the first salvo in a formal communication dated April 15 to Senate Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, arguing that the current agreement no longer reflects the economic realities of 2026 and fails to maximize national benefit from one of Liberia's most valuable natural resources.

She argued that the flat 3% royalty rate Bea Mountain pays under the existing agreement, a figure she described as inadequate and inequitable as gold values climb. Regional competitors, including Mali, Burkina Faso, and Côte d'Ivoire, have adopted sliding-scale royalties reaching up to 11%, she noted, while Liberia's rate has not moved.

"Our state's share remains linear, allowing the corporation to capture nearly all surplus rents," her communication stated.

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Varpilah is proposing a progressive royalty regime that adjusts with market prices, ensuring the country captures a fair share of windfall profits. She also questioned the terms of the 2023 First Amendment to the BMMC agreement, which extended the concession by 25 years without securing a signature bonus, in contrast to the amended agreement with ArcelorMittal, which included a $200 million upfront payment. She argued Liberia failed to extract comparable value from what she described as the country's primary industrial gold producer.

Varpilah criticized BMMC's limited contribution to host communities, pointing to the absence of hospitals, schools, and scholarship opportunities for young people in areas directly affected by mining operations. The matter has been referred to the Senate committees on Lands, Mines and Natural Resources; Ways, Means, Finance and Budget; and Judiciary for technical review.

Her colleague, Sen. Simeon B. Taylor, has since added his voice, pressing the government to begin renegotiating the concession two years ahead of its scheduled 2028 review. Taylor argued that waiting for the formal review window would stall urgent reforms for communities hosting the mining operations.

"Early and deliberate engagement will ensure that the concerns, expectations, and aspirations of our people are adequately reflected in any future arrangements," Taylor said in a statement issued over the weekend.

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Taylor is demanding the construction of a modern, well-equipped hospital within the concession area -- an issue he framed as long overdue, given the scale of operations in the county. He also projected that host communities could receive direct dividend payments running into the millions of dollars by the end of 2026, though he cautioned that such benefits depend on operational stability.

"The more stable and productive the operations, the greater the potential returns to our people," he said.

Taylor urged Cape Mount residents to channel grievances through peaceful and lawful means, warning against actions that could jeopardize the community benefits being sought. He pointed to early gains from structured advocacy, including increased opportunities for local businesses and emerging initiatives such as the Clan Fund, and pledged sustained engagement with stakeholders to protect and expand those gains.