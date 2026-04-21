Liberia: Yogboh Quits CMC, Alleges Unfair Suspension

- Montserrado County District 12 Representative Jerry K. Yogboh has resigned from the Citizens Movement for Change, citing what he described as a procedurally flawed and opaque suspension imposed on him by the party's leadership without affording him a fair hearing.

In a formal communication addressed to CMC National Chairman James M. Yougie on April 18, Yogboh announced his resignation from all party positions, including Vice Chairman for Finance and Investment and National Treasurer.

The resignation follows an indefinite suspension the party imposed on him, a decision Yogboh argues was executed without basic standards of transparency or institutional integrity.

"While I recognize the Party's authority to take internal disciplinary actions, I must respectfully express my concern that this decision is procedurally questionable and inconsistent with the principles of fairness, transparency, and due process," he said.

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Yogboh said he was never given a clear, impartial or structured opportunity to respond to the allegations against him, warning that such conduct undermines both individual rights and institutional credibility.

He framed his departure as a matter of principle, describing his personal integrity as non-negotiable and stressing that his foremost obligation runs to his constituents and the Constitution rather than to partisan directives.

"Independence in judgment is not indiscipline: it is fundamental to the mandate entrusted to me," he said.

Yogboh pushed back against suggestions that his legislative conduct amounted to party indiscipline, arguing that independent judgment is central to democratic governance and that his decisions, including those taken during recent developments in the House of Representatives, were guided by what he believes to be the national interest.

He said his resignation does not signal a withdrawal from public life but a deliberate repositioning to operate free from institutional constraints that could compromise his accountability to constituents.

Despite his departure, Yogboh expressed appreciation to CMC members and wished the party well.