Liberia: Kolubah Blames President Boakai for Expulsion, Launches 'Friends of Yekeh' Political Network in Bong

- Expelled Montserrado County District 10 Representative Yekeh Y. Kolubah is taking his political fight beyond the capital, directly accusing President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. of engineering his removal from the House of Representatives and launching a grassroots movement in Bong County as the first step in a broader national mobilization.

Kolubah was expelled April 17 when 49 of 73 House members voted to remove him following a committee report tied to his remarks during the Liberia-Guinea border dispute, in which he asserted that disputed territory belongs to Guinea and should be ceded. The statement drew widespread condemnation, with several lawmakers and members of the public describing it as a violation of his constitutional oath to protect and defend Liberia.

Speaking during an engagement with market women, youth and community elders in Bong County Electoral District 7, Kolubah dismissed the expulsion as a politically motivated act ordered from the Executive Mansion and insisted his legitimacy derives from the people, not the Legislature.

"The people said Yekeh can talk too much; let's move him from there -- you waste your time because you didn't take me from Liberian people," he said.

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The visit produced the formal launch of the "Friends of Yekeh," a cross-county support network Kolubah announced as the foundation of his post-expulsion political strategy. The choice of location was pointed. Bong County Electoral District 7 is represented by Rep. Foday Fahnbulleh, one of the lawmakers who voted for Kolubah's removal.

Addressing a crowd dominated by women, Kolubah framed the network around collective national responsibility and pledged to return to the district the following Sunday with donations of four sets of jerseys and four footballs for local youth.

"Liberia will not be alright when we want it for ourselves," he said. "We believe that forming the Friends of Yekeh, we will be here with you people."

Kolubah's expansion into Bong County, and specifically into a district led by a key figure in his removal, signals an emerging political confrontation that could intensify ahead of future elections. His post-expulsion mobilization follows a pattern he has used before, converting legislative defeat into grassroots momentum, and suggests that the House majority's calculation that removing him would sideline him may face an early test.