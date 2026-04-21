- The Chairman of the Unity Party, Luther Tarpeh, has publicly defended the controversial expulsion of District 10 Representative Yekeh Y. Kolubah from the House of Representatives, describing the decision as a necessary response to remarks he believes undermined Liberia's sovereignty.

Kolubah was expelled on April 17, 2026, after 49 lawmakers--constituting a two-thirds majority--voted in favor of his removal over statements linked to the ongoing border tension between Liberia and Guinea. The move has since sparked widespread debate, with critics questioning due process and alleging political interference.

Recognition of Past Political Role

In a reflective tone, Chairman Tarpeh acknowledged Kolubah's role in the Unity Party's rise to power during the 2023 general elections. He credited the outspoken lawmaker for energizing grassroots support and amplifying criticism against the former administration led by George Weah.

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"His unfiltered utterances resonated with ordinary Liberians and helped magnify the misdirection the country was heading," Tarpeh noted, recalling Kolubah's popularity on the campaign trail where he was often celebrated as a fearless critic of the past government.

Tarpeh emphasized that Kolubah's contributions to the so-called "Rescue Team" campaign would not be forgotten, even as the party distances itself from his recent actions.

From Ally to Critic

The Unity Party Chairman admitted that tensions emerged after Kolubah began openly criticizing the same government he once supported. According to him, party stalwarts initially chose restraint, opting to ignore what he described as "unproven allegations" in recognition of Kolubah's political style.

"We knew that Yekeh will always be Yekeh," Tarpeh stated, suggesting that the lawmaker's confrontational approach was not new and had previously been tolerated within the political space.

However, he stressed that the situation escalated beyond routine political disagreement when Kolubah addressed the sensitive issue of the Liberia-Guinea border dispute.

Controversial Remarks and National Security Concerns

Tarpeh argued that Kolubah crossed a critical line when he allegedly suggested that disputed territory in Lofa County belonged to Guinea. He described the statement as "intentional" and potentially harmful to Liberia's national interest.

"This was not just ordinary political talk. It became a reference point that seemingly emboldened Guinean claims," Tarpeh asserted, adding that such remarks during a period of heightened border tension posed risks to national sovereignty.

According to him, Kolubah's comments transformed him from a controversial political figure into what he termed "a serious threat" in a delicate national moment, particularly as Liberia faces what officials describe as unauthorized encroachment along its borders.

Due Process Debate and Political Pushback

Despite Tarpeh's defense, the expulsion has drawn criticism from opposition figures and civil society actors, some of whom question whether the legislative process respected constitutional safeguards. Concerns have also been raised about the role of the Supreme Court of Liberia, which reportedly issued an order halting the proceedings prior to Kolubah's removal.

Critics including some members who objected yekeh's argue that proceeding with the expulsion despite the court's intervention raises serious legal and institutional questions. Others have alleged that the action may have been influenced by the executive branch--claims that have not been substantiated.

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Tarpeh, however, rejected suggestions of political orchestration, insisting that Kolubah's own actions led to his downfall. "Do not see the Unity Party as the brain behind your removal," he said, adding that the lawmaker's statements were "not carefully thought through."

Call for Legislative Standards and Closure

In closing, the Unity Party Chairman used the moment to advocate for higher standards within the legislature, including improved educational benchmarks for lawmakers. He argued that such reforms would help ensure more responsible public discourse, especially on matters of national importance.

While wishing Kolubah well in his future endeavors, Tarpeh maintained that the decision by the House was justified under the circumstances.