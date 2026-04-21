Liberia: Collins Denies Failing to Apologize to House Plenary

- Gbarpolu County District 2 Representative Luther Collins has pushed back against social media reports accusing him of refusing to apologize to the House of Representatives, describing the claims as false and misleading.

In a formal communication addressed to Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah and members of the 55th Legislature, Collins said the reports, which he traced to a social media outlet covering the House, misrepresented his conduct and contained information he had never received through official channels.

"Let me categorically state that I have not received any text or written communication from any member of the House leadership regarding the forwarded information," Collins said. "If I ever received such a message from any member or the office of the Chief Clerk, I would have honored the instruction in the communication."

While disputing the social media account, Collins nonetheless used the communication to renew his apology to plenary, acknowledging what he described as a significant misstep and an unethical breach of conduct. He said his focus remains on restoring peace within the chamber rather than prolonging the controversy.