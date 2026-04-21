Liberia: Collins Denies Failing to Apologize to House Plenary

20 April 2026
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Contributor

- Gbarpolu County District 2 Representative Luther Collins has pushed back against social media reports accusing him of refusing to apologize to the House of Representatives, describing the claims as false and misleading.

In a formal communication addressed to Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah and members of the 55th Legislature, Collins said the reports, which he traced to a social media outlet covering the House, misrepresented his conduct and contained information he had never received through official channels.

"Let me categorically state that I have not received any text or written communication from any member of the House leadership regarding the forwarded information," Collins said. "If I ever received such a message from any member or the office of the Chief Clerk, I would have honored the instruction in the communication."

While disputing the social media account, Collins nonetheless used the communication to renew his apology to plenary, acknowledging what he described as a significant misstep and an unethical breach of conduct. He said his focus remains on restoring peace within the chamber rather than prolonging the controversy.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

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