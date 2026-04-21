Liberia: President Boakai to Lead Presidential Contract Signing Ceremony Under PMCS Reform Program

- President Joseph N. Boakai will today lead a Presidential Contract Signing Ceremony under the Performance Management and Compliance System (PMCS), a flagship reform initiative designed to strengthen accountability, transparency, and citizen-centered service delivery across public institutions.

Launched in October 2024 under the leadership of the President and aligned with the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), the PMCS provides a structured framework for public institutions to set clear performance targets, deliver measurable services, and report transparently on results. This signing is the third circle of the PMCS.

The PMCS seeks to establish a results-based culture across government by ensuring that public institutions define annual targets aligned with national priorities, strengthen internal systems, uphold clear service delivery commitments to citizens, and remain accountable through independent performance assessments and citizen feedback mechanisms.

Since its launch, the PMCS has achieved significant milestones, including the development and implementation of Service Delivery Charters across institutions, development of Strategic Plans aligned with AAID, government-wide capacity building, and the completion of annual assessments covering all 93 institutions. These processes have established a strong foundation for performance management and accountability in the public sector.

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Beginning this year, tracking performance indicators will be automated to track deliverables of government agencies in real time.

The upcoming ceremony will bring together heads of Ministries, Agencies, Commissions, and State-Owned Enterprises, along with their Deputies and Assistants, to formally sign Performance Contracts for the 2026 cycle with President Joseph N. Boakai. The contracts will define institutional targets, deliverables, and accountability obligations for the year ahead.

The event underscores Governments continued commitment to strengthening disciplined, transparent, and results-driven governance in service of the Liberian people.