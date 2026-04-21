Liberia: Smart Brothers Breaks Ground in Margibi

- Smart Brothers Construction Group Inc. has broken ground on a new development project in Riverview, along the Robertsfield Highway corridor, in what the company described as a community-changing investment aimed at generating jobs and expanding infrastructure in one of Margibi County's fastest-growing settlements.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held Saturday and attended by company executives, community leaders and residents, marked the formal launch of the project in Marshall City.

Speaking at the ceremony, Smart Brothers CEO Gborkorquellie framed the initiative as part of a broader national development push rather than a purely commercial undertaking.

"Today we are not just breaking ground -- we are transforming Riverview," he said. "This project will create jobs during construction and deliver lasting value for families and businesses here. That is how we build Liberia, one community at a time."

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Residents welcomed the launch, expressing optimism that it would address longstanding challenges in the area, including limited housing, poor drainage and inadequate commercial infrastructure. Local youth groups called for priority hiring of workers from within the community, pressing the company to ensure the project's economic benefits reach Riverview residents directly.

The Riverview project adds to a growing portfolio of developments Smart Brothers has undertaken across Montserrado and Margibi counties. The company says its approach prioritizes local labor and materials sourced within Liberia, with the aim of ensuring development projects generate direct economic returns for Liberians beyond the construction phase.