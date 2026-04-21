Ghana: Accra High Court Grants Abu Trica Gh¢30 Million Bail in Extradition Case

The Accra High Court of Ghana has granted bail in the sum of GH¢30 million to Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, in a major development in his ongoing extradition case.
Abu Trica as part of the bail condition is expected to provide two sureties.
His lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, disclosed the decision in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
Frederick Kumi, also known as Abu Trica, has been at the centre of a prolonged legal process to extradite him.
Related Articles
- Economy showing signs of recovery ...from COVID-19 setback - President says to Diplomatic CorpsFebruary 11, 2022
- Mahama supports Ejura accident victims with GH¢50,000September 14, 2021
The latest ruling allows him temporary freedom while legal proceedings continue.
His legal team is expected to provide further updates on the next steps in court.
By: Jacob Aggrey