Ghana: Accra High Court Grants Abu Trica Gh¢30 Million Bail in Extradition Case

21 April 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Accra High Court of Ghana has granted bail in the sum of GH¢30 million to Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, in a major development in his ongoing extradition case.

Abu Trica as part of the bail condition is expected to provide two sureties.

His lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, disclosed the decision in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Frederick Kumi, also known as Abu Trica, has been at the centre of a prolonged legal process to extradite him.

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The latest ruling allows him temporary freedom while legal proceedings continue.

His legal team is expected to provide further updates on the next steps in court.

By: Jacob Aggrey

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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