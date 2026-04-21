Nigeria: The 13 Coup Charges Against Retired Army General, Others in Full

Five of the charges describe the funds found in the bank accounts of some of the defendants as proceeds of terrorism terrorism financing.

The Nigerian government has filed 13 charges against six individuals accused of plotting to overthrow the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The defendants, including retired military officers and civilians, are scheduled to be arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday. The charges were filed on Monday, although the case was first reported on Tuesday.

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The charges, ranging from treason and terrorism to failure to disclose information and money laundering, were filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Rotimi Oyedepo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, on behalf of the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

The defendants charged in the case are Mohammed Ibrahim Gana, a retired major-general; Erasmus Ochegobia Victor, a retired navy captain; Ahmed Ibrahim, a police inspector; and Zekeri Umoru, an electrician at the Presidential Villa.

Others are Bukar Kashim Goni and Abdulkadir Sani, a Zaria-based Islamic cleric.

Timipre Silva, a former Governor of Bayelsa, was named in seven of the 13 counts but is yet to be charged as a defendant.

The prosecution said Mr Silva, who served as the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources during the immediate-past administration of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, is on the run.

Mr Silva, alleged to be a financier of the coup, denied the allegations in a press statement last year. He said at the time that he was abroad and would return to the country to clear his name. But he has yet to fulfil the promise.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that at least 40 suspects--including serving and retired military personnel as well as civilians--were arrested in connection with the alleged coup plot last year.

While serving officers are to face court-martial as the known practice with the military, retired personnel and civilians will be prosecuted in civilian courts.

Charges against the defendants

The federal government brought the 13 coup charges in the marked FHC/ABJ/CR/206/2026 under the Criminal Code Act, the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

In five of the 13 counts, the prosecution alleged that various funds ranging from N2 milllion to N50 million, totalling N71.2 million, were found in the accounts of the police officer and civilians among the defendants.

The five counts name the individuals in whose account the various sums of money were discovered. The charges described the funds as proceeds of terrorism terrorism financing.

In the first count, the defendants were accused of conspiring to "wage war" against the state to remove President Tinubu from office, an offence punishable under Section 37(2) of the Criminal Code.

The second and third counts allege that the defendants had knowledge of plans by the alleged coup leader, Mohammed Ma'aji, a colonel, and others to commit treason but failed to report or prevent it, in violation of Section 40(b) of the Criminal Code.

The fourth count accuses them of conspiracy to commit terrorism under Section 26(1) of the Terrorism Act.

In the fifth count, Mr Ibrahim, the police inspector, and Mr Umoru were specifically accused of participating in meetings linked to terrorist activities, contrary to Sections 2(3)(d) and 12(a) of the Terrorism Act.

Subsequent counts allege that the defendants provided support to the plotters, failed to disclose critical intelligence that could have prevented the alleged acts, and withheld information that could have aided their arrest.

Count nine focuses on Mr Sani, the cleric, who is accused of indirectly retaining N2 million in his Jaiz Bank account from A & A Express Link Concept, funds authorities say he reasonably ought to have known were proceeds of terrorism financing.

Similarly, Mr Goni is accused in count 10 of receiving N50 million through his First Bank account from A & A Express Link Concept, funds alleged to be linked to terrorism financing.

Mr Umoru is central to multiple counts, including allegations that he received N10 million in cash from the alleged coup leader in September 2025 and retained an additional N8.8 million in his Zenith Bank account, both sums believed to be the proceeds of unlawful activities.

In the final count, Mr Ibrahim, the police inspector, is accused of receiving N1 million from Mr Ma'aji, which authorities say he ought to have known was linked to terrorism financing.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES has reported extensively on the alleged coup plot since details first emerged last year, despite initial denials by the Nigerian military.

According to previous reports, the plot involved plans to storm the Presidential Villa, seize control of Nigeria's seat of power, and detain President Tinubu and other top officials.

The conspirators were also alleged to have planned the assassination of the president, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

Investigators further uncovered that the suspects allegedly procured at least 32 vehicles including SUVs and Volkswagen Golf cars for covert operations. These vehicles were reportedly intended to facilitate discreet movements, intelligence gathering, and access to strategic locations such as airports and other sensitive facilities.

Sources said documentary evidence, including receipts and transaction records for the vehicles, has been recovered and will form part of the prosecution's case.

Although Mr Ma'aji was explicitly named in the charges, several serving military officers believed to be key architects of the plot were not listed.

At least 16 senior officers, including Mr Ma'aji, were arrested. Fourteen are from the Nigerian Army, while the others are from the Navy and Air Force.

Those detained include Brigadier General M.A. Sadiq; lieutenant colonels A.A. Hayatu, P. Dangnap, M. Almakura, and S.M. Gana; Squadron Leader S.B. Adamu of the Air Force; and Lieutenant Commander D.B. Abdullahi of the Navy, among others.

In February, PREMIUM TIMES reported that authorities were awaiting presidential approval to constitute a panel to investigate the officers.

READ THE 13 CHARGES IN FULL.

COUNT 1

That you, MAJOR GENERAL MOHAMMED IBRAHIM GANA (RTD), CAPTAIN (NN) ERASMUS OCHEGOBIA VICTOR (RTD), INSPECTOR AHMED IBRAHIM(AP776373), ZEKERI UMORU, BUKAR KASHIM GONI, ABDULKADIR SANI, TIMPRE SYLVA (still at large) and others, sometime in the year 2025, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired with one another to levy war against the state to overawe the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 37(2) of the Criminal Code Cap C38 LFN 2004.

COUNT 2

That you, MAJOR GENERAL MOHAMMED IBRAHIM GANA (RTD), CAPTAIN (NN) ERASMUS OCHEGOBIA VICTOR -(RTD), INSPECTOR AHMED IBRAHIM(AP776373), ZEKERI UMORU, BUKAR KASHIM GONI, ABDULKADIR SANI, TIMPRE SYLVA (still at large) and others, sometime tn the year 2025, in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, knowing that COLONEL MOHAMMED ALHASSAN MA'AJI (N/10668) and others intended to commit treason, did not give the information thereof with all reasonable dispatch to either the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, or a Peace Officer and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 40(b) of the Criminal Code Cap C38 LFN 2004.

COUNT 3

That you, MAJOR GENERAL MOHAMMED IBRAHIM GANA (RTD), CAPTAIN (NN) ERASMUS OCHEGOBIA VICTOR -(RTD), INSPECTOR AHMED IBRAHIM(AP776373), ZEKERI UMORU, BUKAR KASHIM GONI, ABDULKADIR SANI, TIMIPRE SYLVA (still at large) and others, sometime in the year 2025, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, knowing that COLONEL MOHAMMED ALHASSAN MA'AJI (N/10668), and others intended to commit treason, did not use any reasonable endeavours to prevent the commission of the offence and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 40(b) of the Criminal Code Cap C 38 (LFN) 2004.

COUNT 4

MAJOR GENERAL MOHAMMED IBRAHIM GANA (RTD), CAPTAIN (NN) ERASMUS OCHEGOBIA VICTOR (RTD), INSPECTOR AHMED IBRAHIM(AP776373), ZEKERI UMORU, BUKAR KASHIM GONI, ABDULKADIR SANI, TIMIPRE SYLVA (still at large) and others, sometime in the year 2025 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired with one another to commit an act of terrorism in the Federal Republic of Nigeria and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 26(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

COUNT 5

That you, INSPECTOR AHMED IBRAHIM (AP 776373) AND ZEKERI UMORU, sometime in the year 2025 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, in a bid to further a political ideology which may seriously destabilise the constitutional structure of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, knowingly participated in meetings connected with an act of terrorism and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Sections 2(3)(d) and 12(a) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

COUNT 6

That you, MAJOR GENERAL MOHAMMED IBRAHIM GANA (RTD), CAPTAIN (NN) ERASMUS OCHEGOBIA VICTOR (RTD), INSPECTOR AHMED IBRAHIM (AP 776373), ZEKERI UMORU, BUKAR KASHIM GONI, ABDULKADIR SANI, AND TIMPRE SYLVA (still at large), sometime in the year 2025, in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court knowingly and indirectly, rendered support to COLONEL MOHAMMED ALHASSAN MA'AJI (N/10668) and others, to commit an act of terrorism, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 13(1) (a) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

COUNT 7

That you, MAJOR GENERAL MOHAMMED IBRAHIM GANA (RTD), CAPTAIN (NN) ERASMUS OCHEGOBIA VICTOR -(RTD), INSPECTOR AHMED IBRAHIM(AP 776373), ZEKERI UMORU, BUKAR KASHIM GONI, ABDULKADIR SANI, AND TIMPRE SYLVA (still at large), sometime in the year 2025, in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court had information which you knew would be of material assistance in preventing the commission of the act of terrorism by COLONEL MOHAMMED ALHASSAN MA'AJI (N/10668), and others, failed to disclose the information to the relevant agency as soon as practicable, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 16(1)(a) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

COUNT 8

That you, MAJOR GENERAL MOHAMMED IBRAHIM GANA (RTD), CAPTAIN (NN) ERASMUS OCHEGOBIA VICTOR -(RTD), INSPECTOR AHMED IBRAHIM(AP 776373), ZEKERI UMORU, BUKAR KASHIM GONI, ABDULKADIR SANI, AND TIMPRE SYLVA (stiil at large), sometime in the year 2025, in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court had information which you knew would be of material assistance in securing the apprehension of COLONEL MOHAMMED ALHASSAN MA'AJI (N/10668), and others for an offence of terrorism, failed to disclose the information to the relevant agency as soon as practicable, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 16(1)(b) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

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COUNT 9

That you, ABDULKADIR SANI, on or about the 23rd day of September 2025, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, indirectly retained the sum of N2,000,000.00 (Two Million Naira) only in your Jaiz Bank Account Number 0005620270 from A & A Express Link Concept, which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful act to wt: terrorism financing, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(2)(d) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under Section 18 (3) of the same Act.

COUNT 10

That you, BUKAR KASHIM GONI, in September, 2025, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, indirectly retained the aggregate sum of N50,000,000.00 (Fifty Million Naira) only in your First Bank Account Number 3021511166 from A & A Express Link Concept, which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful act to wit: terrorism financing, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(2}(d) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under Section 18 (3) of the same Act.

COUNT 11

That you, ZEKERI UMORU, in September,2025, in Abuja, within the junsdiction of this Honorable Court, without going through a financial institution accepted a cash payment of the sum of N10,000,000.00 (Ten Million Naira) only from Colonel Mohammed Alhassan Maa'aji and thereby committed an offence contrary to Sections 2(1)(a) and 19(1)(d) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under Section 18(3) of the same Act.

COUNT 12

That you, ZEKERI UMORU, in September,2025, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, indirectly retained the aggregate sum of N8,800,000.00(Eight Million, Eight Hundred Thousand Naira) only in your Zenith Bank Pic Account Number 2006041878, which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful act to wit: terrorism financing, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(2)(d) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act,2022 and punishable under Section 18 (3) of the same Act.

COUNT 13

That you, INSPECTOR AHMED IBRAHIM, in September 2025, in Abuja, within thin the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, directly took possession of the sum of N1,000,000.00(One Million Naira) only from COLONEL MOHAMMED ALHASSAN MA'AJI (N/10668), which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful act to wit: terrorism financing, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(2)(d) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under Section 18 (3) of the same Act.